Kit Harington: Why Hasn’t a Gay Actor Starred in a Marvel Movie?

“Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington addressed queer representation in Hollywood during his visit to the Variety Studio presented by AT&T at the Toronto Film Festival.

“There’s a big problem with masculinity and homosexuality that they can’t somehow go hand in hand,” Harington said. “That we can’t have someone in a Marvel movie who’s gay in real life and plays some super hero. I mean, when is that going to happen?”

Harington was joined by his “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan” co-stars Emily Hampshire and Thandie Newton and director Xavier Dolan. Newton turned to the sports world as an example of the positive changes that are taking place, especially as more and more athletes continue to come out.

“It is changing, but we have to get behind those changes and keep pushing it,” Newton said.

Dolan also spoke about queer representation, specifically how social media has helped actors and actresses come out. That’s something that wasn’t mainstream when he first began writing “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan,” he pointed out. However, he added, that doesn’t mean Hollywood has changed in how it accepts them.

Although these actors are able to fully embrace their identity, Dolan said they might not be able to pursue the same opportunities they would have if they hadn’t come out. There’s still work that needs to be done, he said.

