Fox Film Producer Kira Goldberg Headed to Netflix

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Netflix headquarters
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

20th Century Fox Film producer Kira Goldberg is departing the West Los Angeles lot leading up to Disney’s upcoming takeover of the studio.

Goldberg, who has a long-standing relationship with departing Fox Film CEO Stacey Snider, is moving to a production role in Netflix’s original film group, two individuals familiar with the transition told Variety. She will report to Tendo Nagenda, who departed Walt Disney Studios for the streaming monolith in August. The film division is run by Scott Stuber.

At Fox, Goldberg worked on event films that galvanized audiences without known IP. She was known as an early champion of the studio’s runaway sleeper “The Greatest Showman,” starring Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams, an original conceit that nabbed more than $430 million at the worldwide box office. She also counts titles like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Post,” and “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” to her credits.

Goldberg also had a hand in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming “West Side Story” reboot, which is currently in pre-production. Fox and Netflix had no immediate comment.

Prior to Fox, Goldberg worked at DreamWorks, a job Snider recruited her for. She began her career with film and TV producer Mark Johnson (“Better Call Saul” and “Downsizing”).

  • Netflix headquarters

