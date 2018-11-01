You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Morelia Winner ‘The Chambermaid’ Bought by Kino Lorber for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

Kino Lorber Buys ‘The Chambermaid’ For North America

By

Emilio's Most Recent Stories

View All

New York-based Kino Lorber has taken North American rights to “The Chambermaid,” the feature debut of Mexico’s Lila Aviles that took the Best Film and the Warrior of the Press awards at Morelia Intl. Film Festival last week.

The Chambermaid” will get an U.S. premiere on Nov. 10 at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles. A national theatrical release is scheduled for summer 2019.

Kino Lorber senior vice president Wendy Lidell said, “Using an incredible economy of means, Avilés makes palpable the inner life of an irrepressible soul imbued with dignity by actress Gabriela Cartol, who gives an unforgettable performance. ‘The Chambermaid’ gives new meaning, with a feminist twist, to our idea of the working class hero.”

Kino Lorber’s recent titles include Talal Derki’s “Of Fathers and Sons,” the Grand Jury Prize for World Documentary at the Sundance Film Festival; Jean Luc Godard’s “The Image Book”; and Adina Pintilie’s Berlin Golden Bear winner “Touch Me Not.”

“The Chambermaid” is a production from Avilés and Tatiana Graullera’s Mexico-based company Limerencia, Imcine-Foprocine, U.S.’ Bad Boy Billy Production, L.A.-based producers Jana Díaz and Pau Brunet and Mexico’s Bambú Audiovisual, which world-premiered the film in the Discovery showcase at Toronto Intl. Film Festival. It also competed in the San Sebastian Film Festival’s Kutxabank New Directors section.

Related

The film follows Eve, a young chambermaid working at Mexico City’s classy Hotel Presidente Internacional, who imagines the guests’ wealthy lives through their belongings or by their bizarre requirements, building a serene, subtle profile of Eve in both social and intimate perspectives. Feature is inspired by Avilés’ theater play of the same name.

Avilés trained in direction and performing arts with some of Mexico’s foremost thespians such as Martín Acosta and Juliana Faesler. She also studied screenwriting with Beatriz Novaro (“Lola”) and Paula Markovitch (“The Prize”).

“The Chambermaid”  won the Los Cabos Film Festival Gabriel Figueroa Work in Progress Fund, peaking the interest of Bad Boy Billy Production as well as Brunet and Díaz. Feature also won at Ventana Sur First Cut, where Alpha Violet picked it up for international sales on the eve of the Buenos Aires event.

Avilés is currently writing her next project that will contain key autobiographical components.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • South Africa Production Rebates Under Fire

    South Africa Production Rebates Under Fire

    New York-based Kino Lorber has taken North American rights to “The Chambermaid,” the feature debut of Mexico’s Lila Aviles that took the Best Film and the Warrior of the Press awards at Morelia Intl. Film Festival last week. “The Chambermaid” will get an U.S. premiere on Nov. 10 at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles. […]

  • Jean Reno's Thriller 'Cold Blood Legacy'

    Jean Reno's Thriller 'Cold Blood Legacy' Sells to Screen Media (EXCLUSIVE)

    New York-based Kino Lorber has taken North American rights to “The Chambermaid,” the feature debut of Mexico’s Lila Aviles that took the Best Film and the Warrior of the Press awards at Morelia Intl. Film Festival last week. “The Chambermaid” will get an U.S. premiere on Nov. 10 at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles. […]

  • Milla Jovovich Hummingbird

    Tom Hughes, Milla Jovovich Starring in Swashbuckler 'Corto Maltese'

    New York-based Kino Lorber has taken North American rights to “The Chambermaid,” the feature debut of Mexico’s Lila Aviles that took the Best Film and the Warrior of the Press awards at Morelia Intl. Film Festival last week. “The Chambermaid” will get an U.S. premiere on Nov. 10 at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles. […]

  • Stacy MartinThe Sense of an Ending

    Stacy Martin Joins Gavin Rothery’s Sci-Fi Movie ‘Archive’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    New York-based Kino Lorber has taken North American rights to “The Chambermaid,” the feature debut of Mexico’s Lila Aviles that took the Best Film and the Warrior of the Press awards at Morelia Intl. Film Festival last week. “The Chambermaid” will get an U.S. premiere on Nov. 10 at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles. […]

  • Inside Leonardo, director Jesus Garces Lambert,

    AFM: Italy's True Colours Boards 'Amazing Leonardo' (EXCLUSIVE)

    New York-based Kino Lorber has taken North American rights to “The Chambermaid,” the feature debut of Mexico’s Lila Aviles that took the Best Film and the Warrior of the Press awards at Morelia Intl. Film Festival last week. “The Chambermaid” will get an U.S. premiere on Nov. 10 at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad