Model and Actress Kim Porter Found Dead at 47

By

Kim Porter'Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story' screening, Arrivals, Tribeca Film Festival, New York, USA - 27 Apr 2017
CREDIT: Abel Fermin/REX/Shutterstock

Model and actress Kim Porter, who dated rapper Diddy for 13 years and is the mother of three of his kids, died on Thursday at her Toluca Lake, Calif., home, a source close to Porter confirmed to Variety.

TMZ, which first reported the news, said Porter had been suffering from pneumonia for several weeks. Her cause of death is unknown at this time.

Diddy and Porter have three children together. Their firstborn, Christian Combs, was born in 1998, followed by twin girls Jessie James and D’Lila. Porter also has a son, Quincy, from a previous relationship with producer Al B. Sure!

The pair began dating in 1994 and were on and off until their final breakup in 2007.

“Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time,” Diddy’s rep, Cindi Berger, told Variety.

More to come.

