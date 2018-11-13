×
Kiersey Clemons to Play Wall Street Barrier Breaker Lauren Simmons

Kiersey Clemons arrives at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood at the Sunset Tower Hotel, in Los Angeles2018 Variety's Power of Young Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Aug 2018
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/S

AGC Studios has acquired the life rights to Wall Street trader Lauren Simmons’ life story.

The indie studio views the project as a starring vehicle for Kiersey Clemons (“Dope”). AGC was launched last year by former IM Global founder Stuart Ford. Its projects include Laika Animation’s ‘Missing Link,” the Gabrielle Union romantic comedy “The Perfect Find,” and the Roland Emmerich World War II epic “Midway.”

Clemons will also produce the film. The 23-year old Simmons made history as the youngest woman to ever be on the floor of the NYSE, and only the second African American female to trade full-time. Clemons’ recently appeared in “Hearts Beat Loud,” an indie drama, and will next be seen in Disney’s CGI and live action remake of “Lady and the Tramp,” as well as Fox’s live broadcast of “Rent.”

Simmons was a Georgia transplant to New York with a degree in genetics. She responded to a LinkedIn posting for a job in the financial industry. In order to get hired, she had to take the grueling Series 19 exam with no formal background and only one month to prepare. Somehow she managed to pass the test and get the gig.

Clemons’ longtime managers Eddie Galan and Starr Andreeff will produce. Ford will executive produce along with AGC’s head of film Greg Shapiro, and head of urban content Glendon Palmer.

The deal was negotiated by Palmer and Anant Tamirisa, VP of legal and business affairs, on behalf of AGC. Paradigm represented Simmons and UTA negotiated on behalf of Clemmons.

