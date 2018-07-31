Kiersey Clemons in Talks to Join Disney’s Live-Action ‘Lady and the Tramp’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kiersey Clemons Lady and the Tramp
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Kiersey Clemons is in talks to join Disney’s live-action “Lady and the Tramp” movie, in which she would play Darling, the human owner of Lady, sources tell Variety.

Justin Theroux is on board to voice the Tramp who falls for the upper-class Cocker Spaniel, with Ashley Jensen to play Scottish Terrier Jackie.

Clemons will play one of the few live-action roles, with the majority of the cast playing CGI characters, similar to “Beauty and the Beast” and “Jungle Book.” In the film, Darling is the owner of Lady, who, after having a baby, becomes distant from the dog. Lady eventually ends up wandering the streets, where she meets Tramp.

“The Lego Ninjago Movie” filmmaker Charlie Bean is directing the remake, expected to debut on Disney’s upcoming digital streaming service, which launches in 2019. Andrew Bujalski wrote the script for “Lady and the Tramp,” and Jessica Virtue and Chaz Salembier are overseeing for Disney.

Clemons is coming off her Sundance movie “Hearts Beat Loud” as well as a recurring role on the most recent season of “Angie Tribeca.” She can be seen next in “An L.A. Minute” as well as the Blumhouse thriller “Sweetheart.”

She is repped by UTA, Mach 1 Management, and MJMG.

