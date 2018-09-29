Kevin Spacey Sued by Anonymous Masseur for Sexual Battery

A lawsuit was filed against Kevin Spacey in Los Angeles Superior Court Thursday, detailing alleged sexual crimes the actor is accused of committing against an anonymous masseur in October, 2016.

The actor, who was dropped from Netflix’s “House of Cards” in November 2017 following previous accusations of sexual harassment, now faces legal action concerning allegations of sexual battery, assault, gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment.

The accuser, who is represented by well known sexual harassment attorney Genie Harrison, says he was hired as massage therapist by someone acting on Spacey’s behalf. When the man arrived at the private Malibu residence where Spacey was staying, the suit says, he was lead into the massage room, at which point Spacey allegedly locked the door behind them. The man says that Spacey complained of “having some pain or discomfort in his groin area,” and that he was forced to touch Spacey’s genitals at two points during the session.

After the first instance in which the man’s hand was forced “onto Spacey’s scrotum and testicles, which Plaintiff was forced by Spacey’s action to touch,” the Plaintiff recoiled but decided to continue with the session. Later, the suit says, “Spacey again grabbed Plaintiff’s hand, but this time forced Plaintiff’s hand to rub his penis, scrotum and testicles.”

The suit alleges that when the man refused, Spacey attempted to kiss the masseur, at which point he was groped and offered oral sex by Spacey.

The suit seeks unspecified damages, and details that “as a direct and proximate result of Spacey’s unlawful conduct as alleged hereinabove, Plaintiff suffered and continues to suffer economic harm, loss of earnings and other damages.”