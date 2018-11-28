Kevin Hart to Produce Remake of Korean Comedy-Drama ‘Sunny’

Kevin Hart has come on board to produce the comedy-drama “Bye Bye Bye,” a remake of the 2011 South Korean movie “Sunny.”

Universal Pictures has acquired a pitch from Hart’s HartBeat Productions and CJ Entertainment. Amy Aniobi, a writer-producer on HBO’s “Insecure,” will pen the script.

Hart and John Cheng will produce for HartBeat Productions alongside CJ Entertainment’s Francis Chung, who is vice president of global co-productions and head of U.S. production. Jerry Ko, head of international at CJ Entertainment, will executive produce.

Kristin Lowe will oversee the project on behalf of Universal. Carli Haney and Cheng will handle for HartBeat Productions, and Fred Lee and Jihyun Ok will administer for CJ Entertainment.

The movie is a female-driven dramedy about a group of adult friends who reunite 20 years after high school. “Sunny” was one of the highest-grossing movies in South Korea when it was released in 2011.

This marks the second project that Hart has set up at Universal in a month. The studio was in negotiations in October to sign Chris Rock to direct Hart in the comedy “Co-Parenting,” based on an original idea by Rock and Hart. Yamara Taylor (ABC’s “Black-ish”) will write the script.

Hart starred in the Universal comedy “Night School” with Tiffany Haddish. The film has been a solid performer at the box office, grossing $76 million domestically.

Hart is represented by UTA, 3 Arts, and Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams. Aniobi is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham. The news about “Bye Bye Bye” was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.