×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kevin Hart to Produce Remake of Korean Comedy-Drama ‘Sunny’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kevin Hart
CREDIT: Griffin Lipson/BFA/Shutterstock

Kevin Hart has come on board to produce the comedy-drama “Bye Bye Bye,” a remake of the 2011 South Korean movie “Sunny.”

Universal Pictures has acquired a pitch from Hart’s HartBeat Productions and CJ Entertainment. Amy Aniobi, a writer-producer on HBO’s “Insecure,” will pen the script.

Hart and John Cheng will produce for HartBeat Productions alongside CJ Entertainment’s Francis Chung, who is vice president of global co-productions and head of U.S. production. Jerry Ko, head of international at CJ Entertainment, will executive produce.

Kristin Lowe will oversee the project on behalf of Universal. Carli Haney and Cheng will handle for HartBeat Productions, and Fred Lee and Jihyun Ok will administer for CJ Entertainment.

The movie is a female-driven dramedy about a group of adult friends who reunite 20 years after high school. “Sunny” was one of the highest-grossing movies in South Korea when it was released in 2011.

This marks the second project that Hart has set up at Universal in a month. The studio was in negotiations in October to sign Chris Rock to direct Hart in the comedy “Co-Parenting,” based on an original idea by Rock and Hart. Yamara Taylor (ABC’s “Black-ish”) will write the script.

Hart starred in the Universal comedy “Night School” with Tiffany Haddish. The film has been a solid performer at the box office, grossing $76 million domestically.

Hart is represented by UTA, 3 Arts, and Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams. Aniobi is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham. The news about “Bye Bye Bye” was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Film

  • Kevin Hart

    Kevin Hart to Produce Remake of Korean Comedy-Drama 'Sunny'

    Kevin Hart has come on board to produce the comedy-drama “Bye Bye Bye,” a remake of the 2011 South Korean movie “Sunny.” Universal Pictures has acquired a pitch from Hart’s HartBeat Productions and CJ Entertainment. Amy Aniobi, a writer-producer on HBO’s “Insecure,” will pen the script. Hart and John Cheng will produce for HartBeat Productions […]

  • Michelle Yeoh

    Michelle Yeoh to Reunite With Henry Golding in Paul Feig's 'Last Christmas'

    Kevin Hart has come on board to produce the comedy-drama “Bye Bye Bye,” a remake of the 2011 South Korean movie “Sunny.” Universal Pictures has acquired a pitch from Hart’s HartBeat Productions and CJ Entertainment. Amy Aniobi, a writer-producer on HBO’s “Insecure,” will pen the script. Hart and John Cheng will produce for HartBeat Productions […]

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper to Receive Palm Springs Festival Honor for 'A Star Is Born'

    Kevin Hart has come on board to produce the comedy-drama “Bye Bye Bye,” a remake of the 2011 South Korean movie “Sunny.” Universal Pictures has acquired a pitch from Hart’s HartBeat Productions and CJ Entertainment. Amy Aniobi, a writer-producer on HBO’s “Insecure,” will pen the script. Hart and John Cheng will produce for HartBeat Productions […]

  • Nomis

    Henry Cavill Thriller 'Nomis' Bought for U.S. by Saban Films

    Kevin Hart has come on board to produce the comedy-drama “Bye Bye Bye,” a remake of the 2011 South Korean movie “Sunny.” Universal Pictures has acquired a pitch from Hart’s HartBeat Productions and CJ Entertainment. Amy Aniobi, a writer-producer on HBO’s “Insecure,” will pen the script. Hart and John Cheng will produce for HartBeat Productions […]

  • Diversity and Gender Equality Top Whistler

    Diversity and Gender Equality Top Whistler Film Fest Mission

    Kevin Hart has come on board to produce the comedy-drama “Bye Bye Bye,” a remake of the 2011 South Korean movie “Sunny.” Universal Pictures has acquired a pitch from Hart’s HartBeat Productions and CJ Entertainment. Amy Aniobi, a writer-producer on HBO’s “Insecure,” will pen the script. Hart and John Cheng will produce for HartBeat Productions […]

  • Luc Besson

    Five More Women Accuse Luc Besson of Sexual Misconduct (Report)

    Kevin Hart has come on board to produce the comedy-drama “Bye Bye Bye,” a remake of the 2011 South Korean movie “Sunny.” Universal Pictures has acquired a pitch from Hart’s HartBeat Productions and CJ Entertainment. Amy Aniobi, a writer-producer on HBO’s “Insecure,” will pen the script. Hart and John Cheng will produce for HartBeat Productions […]

  • 9/10/09Los Angeles, CAUSC School of Cinematic

    Peter Segal Goes Back to School to Support USC

    Kevin Hart has come on board to produce the comedy-drama “Bye Bye Bye,” a remake of the 2011 South Korean movie “Sunny.” Universal Pictures has acquired a pitch from Hart’s HartBeat Productions and CJ Entertainment. Amy Aniobi, a writer-producer on HBO’s “Insecure,” will pen the script. Hart and John Cheng will produce for HartBeat Productions […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad