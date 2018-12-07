×

How Kevin Hart Failed to Apologize, Offended the LGBTQ Community, and Blew His Oscar Hosting Dreams

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kevin Hart Hurricane Harvey
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Kevin Hart’s failure to quickly and effectively respond to controversy over his homophobic tweets shows that celebrities have little margin for error when faced with a burgeoning scandal. Over the span of 24 hours, Hart’s dreams of hosting the Oscars went up in smoke after the comic offered up two non-apologies that were alternately churlish, defiant, and indignant.

“In this day and age you’ve got minutes, if not seconds to deal with a crisis,” said Andrew Blum, head of the crisis PR firm AJB Communications. “You always offer the most apologetic statement first and he didn’t.”

That didn’t happen. Instead, it was only on his third attempt, following two Instagram videos that public relations gurus say were tone deaf, that Hart seemed to recognize he’d hurt people.

“I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” he tweeted on Thursday night after formally pulling out as Oscar host. Alluding to the fact that most of his anti-gay jokes were from before 2012, Hart added, “I’m sorry that I hurt people. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart.”

Related

Hart is just the latest in a long line of celebrities who have struggled to find the right way to respond to a crisis. From Paula Deen to Mel Gibson, many former stars have crashed and burned because they failed to offer apologies that seemed genuine and acknowledged the pain their actions had caused.

“Get your ego and pride out of the way,” advises Howard Bragman, a longtime Hollywood crisis manager and chairman and founder of La Brea Media. Moreover, Bragman says, don’t drag things out.

“Try to get it right the first time,” he adds. “Be up front and try to do it once and well.”

A lot is at stake. Often, the impact on careers from a public relations blunder can be seismic. Deen essentially lost her cooking empire after she was accused of using racist language, Gibson spent over a decade as a near-pariah in the film business after he was caught on tape using anti-Semitic slurs during a DUI arrest (although he eventually crept back into the business), and Tiger Woods saw endorsement deals dry up after he failed to properly respond to a cheating scandal. Bragman points to comedian Tracy Morgan as one of the rare celebrities who sounded the proper notes of contrition. After the comic was caught on tape in 2011 unleashing an anti-gay tirade during a standup appearance, Morgan apologized and called homophobia “a sickness.” He later teamed up with the LGBTQ advocacy group to participate in an anti-bullying PSA.

In some respects, Hart’s blunders are surprising. The comic has shown a deft touch on social media. His habit of sharing updates on his social and professional life has resulted in more than 34 million Twitter followers and 66 million Instagram fans — an audience that he charges studios millions of dollars to access. And yet, those same platforms led to his ouster as Oscar host after journalists began unearthing offensive jokes that Hart made about how horrorible it would be to have a gay child, as well as multiple other times he used homophobic language. Hart’s 11th-hour deletion of some of the worst tweets only added fuel to the story.

He also missed his chance to use his power positively. “Kevin Hart shouldn’t have stepped down; he should have stepped up,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.“Hart’s apology to LGBTQ people is an important step forward, but he missed a real opportunity to use his platform and the Oscars stage to build unity and awareness. We would still welcome that conversation with him. The Academy has recently made significant strides in featuring diverse talent onstage and they should now double down on that commitment as they look for a new host.”

Public relations gurus also fault the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, the group behind the Oscars, for failing to properly vet Hart.

“The problem is with the Oscar selection committee,” said Laura Guitar, a crisis PR specialist and an EVP at rbb communications. “They should have known about the tweets before Hart was even announced as Oscar host. If they’d done their job they could have developed a response in advance. They didn’t do their homework.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • All the Devil's Men

    Film Review: 'All the Devil’s Men'

    An opening shot of shirtless Milo Gibson doing sit-ups while hanging from a ceiling bar in a Morocco hotel room raises expectations that “All the Devil’s Men” will be an unwitting exercise in “MacGruber”-ism — 1980s-style turbo machismo run amok. For better or worse, this U.K.-produced action opus doesn’t linger on that extreme end of [...]

  • Amy Adams Nicole Kidman

    Amy Adams and Nicole Kidman on Explaining Their Mature Roles to Their Kids

    Amy Adams and Nicole Kidman’s children are thrilled when their mothers pick projects that they’re actually allowed to watch, the two actresses said during their Variety Actors on Actors conversation. “My daughter said, ‘can you please do a movie that I can see?'” Adams told Kidman while discussing their hesitancy to let their children watch them [...]

  • Actors on Actors: Amy Adams and

    Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams on Their HBO Series and DC Franchises

    Nicole Kidman and Amy Adams sat down for Variety’s Actors on Actors. For more, click here.  Few stars are more willing to take risks than Amy Adams. Her turn as Second Lady Lynne Cheney in “Vice” is only the latest in a series of on-screen transformations, following her startling work in the HBO limited series “Sharp Objects.” [...]

  • Grammy Awards60th Annual Grammy Awards, Press

    Grammy Awards Nominations: The Complete List

    Kendrick Lamar led the nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards, with eight nods recognizing his work for the “Black Panther” soundtrack, including the hit song “All the Stars,” with SZA. Drake is right on his tails with seven nominations, and producer Boi-1da and Americana singer Brandi Carlile are just behind them with six apiece. Cardi B, Lady [...]

  • Moroccan director Meryem Benm'Barekposes during the

    Cannes Screenplay Winner Meryem Benm’barek on 'Sofia,' Moroccan Cinema, Next Projects

    Thirty-four-year-old Meryem Benm’barek, who divides her time between Paris and Morocco, received a standing ovation after the premiere of her debut feature, “Sofia,” in Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year, and won the screenplay award. The pic is a powerful story about a 20-year-old middle-class girl who is forced to marry the working-class father [...]

  • avengers infinity war

    'Avengers 4' Trailer Finally Arrives

    Things look pretty bleak for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. That’s the takeaway from the first trailer for the fourth “Avengers” movie — a sequel that finds Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) scrambling to concoct a plan to defeat Thanos, the intergalactic baddie who destroyed half of all [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad