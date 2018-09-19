You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ken Jeong to Star in Australian Sci-Fi Movie ‘Occupation: Rainfall’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Crazy Rich Asians” star Ken Jeong is starring in “Occupation: Rainfall,” the sequel to the 2018 Australian science-fiction movie “Occupation.”

Jeong will begin shooting in early October in Australian locations including the Hunter Valley and the Gold Coast. Other cast members include Temuera Morrison (“Aquaman”), Dan Ewing, Stephany Jacobsen, Aaron Jeffery, Zac Garred, Izzy Stephens, Trystan Go, Lawrence Makoare, Vince Colosimo and Tamala Shelton.

Director Luke Sparke returns to helm the sequel with Monster Pictures on board as distributors across Australia and New Zealand.

“We’re building a whole new world with ‘Occupation: Rainfall’ and to have Ken join the film alongside our awesome returning cast members is mind blowing,” Sparke said.”I’ve admired his work and his successes for years and can’t wait to see what brings to the project when he arrives here to shoot in October.”

“Occupation: Rainfall” picks up two years into the intergalactic invasion of earth, when survivors in Sydney fight back in a desperate ground war. As causalities mount, the resistance and their unexpected allies uncover a plot that could see the war come to a decisive end.

The film will be produced by mother-daughter duo Carly & Carmel Imrie. Todd Williams is co-executive producing.

Grant Hardie of Monster Pictures said, “We see massive growth potential for the franchise, the ‘Occupation’ team did an amazing job with the first film so we naturally wanted to be on-board for the sequel. Working together we hope to deliver the biggest science fiction blockbuster Australian audiences have ever seen.”

Jeong will serve as a judge on Fox’s celebrity singing competition “The Masked Singer.” He’s also set to headline his first stand-up comedy special for Netflix, “Ken Jeong: First Date,” which will be directed by “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu. Jeong is repped by ICM Partners, Brett Carducci/Aligned Entertainment and Stone Genow.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  •

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Film

  • Ken Jeong Starring in Australian Sci-Fi

    Ken Jeong to Star in Australian Sci-Fi Movie 'Occupation: Rainfall'

    “Crazy Rich Asians” star Ken Jeong is starring in “Occupation: Rainfall,” the sequel to the 2018 Australian science-fiction movie “Occupation.” Jeong will begin shooting in early October in Australian locations including the Hunter Valley and the Gold Coast. Other cast members include Temuera Morrison (“Aquaman”), Dan Ewing, Stephany Jacobsen, Aaron Jeffery, Zac Garred, Izzy Stephens, Trystan Go, Lawrence Makoare, Vince Colosimo […]

  • ‘The House With Clock Its Walls’

    ‘The House With a Clock in Its Walls’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    “Crazy Rich Asians” star Ken Jeong is starring in “Occupation: Rainfall,” the sequel to the 2018 Australian science-fiction movie “Occupation.” Jeong will begin shooting in early October in Australian locations including the Hunter Valley and the Gold Coast. Other cast members include Temuera Morrison (“Aquaman”), Dan Ewing, Stephany Jacobsen, Aaron Jeffery, Zac Garred, Izzy Stephens, Trystan Go, Lawrence Makoare, Vince Colosimo […]

  • Patric M. Verrone, Co-Executive Producer,Netflix's Disenchantment

    Writers Guild Members Re-Elect Patric Verrone to Board Seat

    “Crazy Rich Asians” star Ken Jeong is starring in “Occupation: Rainfall,” the sequel to the 2018 Australian science-fiction movie “Occupation.” Jeong will begin shooting in early October in Australian locations including the Hunter Valley and the Gold Coast. Other cast members include Temuera Morrison (“Aquaman”), Dan Ewing, Stephany Jacobsen, Aaron Jeffery, Zac Garred, Izzy Stephens, Trystan Go, Lawrence Makoare, Vince Colosimo […]

  • Disney Promotes Marketing Execs Ryan Stankevich,

    Film News Roundup: Disney Promotes Marketing Execs Martha Morrison, Ryan Stankevich

    “Crazy Rich Asians” star Ken Jeong is starring in “Occupation: Rainfall,” the sequel to the 2018 Australian science-fiction movie “Occupation.” Jeong will begin shooting in early October in Australian locations including the Hunter Valley and the Gold Coast. Other cast members include Temuera Morrison (“Aquaman”), Dan Ewing, Stephany Jacobsen, Aaron Jeffery, Zac Garred, Izzy Stephens, Trystan Go, Lawrence Makoare, Vince Colosimo […]

  • Chien-Ming Wang

    'Late Life' Baseball Documentary Heads for U.S. Release (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Crazy Rich Asians” star Ken Jeong is starring in “Occupation: Rainfall,” the sequel to the 2018 Australian science-fiction movie “Occupation.” Jeong will begin shooting in early October in Australian locations including the Hunter Valley and the Gold Coast. Other cast members include Temuera Morrison (“Aquaman”), Dan Ewing, Stephany Jacobsen, Aaron Jeffery, Zac Garred, Izzy Stephens, Trystan Go, Lawrence Makoare, Vince Colosimo […]

  • Marvel Universe Loki Tom Hiddleston Scarlett

    Loki, Scarlet Witch, Other Marvel Heroes to Get Own TV Series on Disney Streaming Service (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Crazy Rich Asians” star Ken Jeong is starring in “Occupation: Rainfall,” the sequel to the 2018 Australian science-fiction movie “Occupation.” Jeong will begin shooting in early October in Australian locations including the Hunter Valley and the Gold Coast. Other cast members include Temuera Morrison (“Aquaman”), Dan Ewing, Stephany Jacobsen, Aaron Jeffery, Zac Garred, Izzy Stephens, Trystan Go, Lawrence Makoare, Vince Colosimo […]

  • Oscars: Indonesia Picks‘Marlina The Murderer’ in

    Oscars: Indonesia Selects ‘Marlina The Murderer’ in Foreign-Language Category

    “Crazy Rich Asians” star Ken Jeong is starring in “Occupation: Rainfall,” the sequel to the 2018 Australian science-fiction movie “Occupation.” Jeong will begin shooting in early October in Australian locations including the Hunter Valley and the Gold Coast. Other cast members include Temuera Morrison (“Aquaman”), Dan Ewing, Stephany Jacobsen, Aaron Jeffery, Zac Garred, Izzy Stephens, Trystan Go, Lawrence Makoare, Vince Colosimo […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad