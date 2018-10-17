You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ken Jeong, Parisa Fitz-Henley Join Dave Bautista's Comedy 'My Spy'

Ken Jeong, Parisa Fitz-Henley, and Chloe Coleman have joined Dave Bautista’s action-comedy “My Spy” for STXFilms.

Peter Segal is directing the script penned by the writing team of brothers Jon and Erich Hoeber. Bautista plays a hardened CIA operative who finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, having been sent undercover to surveil her family. The film is currently in production in Toronto.

“’My Spy’s the perfect vehicle to highlight Dave’s undeniable humor and charm, while continuing to stay true to his action roots,” Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms, said. “His father/daughter-like chemistry with Chloe Coleman is a true pleasure to watch, and we could not have asked for a stronger roster of funny and talented co-stars to round out the cast of this wildly entertaining film.”

Good Fear’s Chris Bender and Jake Weiner are producing the project alongside MWM Studios, Bautista, Jonathan Meisner and Segal. Gigi Pritzker is also serves as a producer, Rachel Shane and Adrian Alperovich serve as executive producers, and Stacy Calabrese a co-producer, all on behalf of MWM Studios. The Hoebers and Michael Flynn also also executive producers. STX’s Drew Simon and Kate Vorhoff are overseeing the project.

Jeong most recently appeared in “Crazy Rich Asians.” Fitz-Henley stars as series regular Fiji Cavanaugh in NBC’s “Midnight Texas,” and Coleman appears on HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”

Jeong is repped by ICM and Brett Carducci/Aligned Entertainment. Fitz-Henry is represented by APA, Management 360 and Peikoff Mahan. Coleman is represented by Abrams Artists Agency and lawyer Ryan LeVine.

