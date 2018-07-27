Kelly Jenrette Joins Jeffrey Wright in Netflix’s ‘All Day and a Night’

Dave McNary

Kelly Jenrette
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Kelly Jenrette has joined Jeffrey Wright in Netflix’s drama “All Day and a Night” to portray the wife of Wright’s character, Variety has learned exclusively.

She’ll also be playing the mother to Ashton Sanders’ character. Jenrette received her debut Emmy nomination this month in the outstanding guest actress in a drama category for her work on the “Other Women” episode of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” pitting her against Viola Davis, Diana Rigg, and Cicely Tyson.

“Black Panther” co-writer Joe Robert Cole will make his directorial debut on “All Day and a Night,” which he also wrote. Principle photography is set to get underway next week in Oakland, Ca.

“All Day and a Night” is told in three parallel narratives, following a young criminal (Sanders) after his arrival in prison as he looks back on the days preceding his arrest and the circumstances of his childhood to find clues to his way forward in life and his survival. Regina Taylor has been set for a principle role along with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Isaiah John, Shakira Ja-nai Paye, and Andrea Lynn Ellsworth are rounding out the cast.

Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are producing through their Color Force banner with Jared Ian Goldman. Jonathan Montepare will executive produce.

Jenrette has recurred on “Graves” with Nick Nolte, “Here and Now” with Holly Hunter, and “Pitched.” When she was cast on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” she had just wrapped as a series regular on John Stamos’ “Grandfathered.”

Jenrette’s husband, Melvin Jackson Jr., also earned an Emmy nomination this year for “This Eddie Murphy Role Is Mine, Not Yours,” making them the first African-American couple in history to both earn Emmy nominations in the same year. Jenrette is represented by Robyn Bluestone Management and Mitchell K. Stubbs & Associates.

  • Jon Feltheimer

    Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer Sees Compensation Fall 59% to $14.4 Million

  • Mark Ruffalo

    Mark Ruffalo, Common Advocate for Families Still Separated at Border in Emotional Video

  • The Bleeding Edge

    Film Review: 'The Bleeding Edge'

  • 'Star Wars: Episode IX' Announces Cast;

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Announces Cast; Carrie Fisher to Be Featured

  • Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Cruising Toward Record $60 Million Opening

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda

    Just How Many Projects Does Lin-Manuel Miranda Have on His Full Plate?

