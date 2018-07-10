Kelly Clarkson Joins STX’s Animated ‘UglyDolls’ Movie

STXfilms has signed singer Kelly Clarkson to voice the character Moxy in its upcoming animated “UglyDolls” movie and perform original songs for the feature.

“Kelly Clarkson has been a role model to millions of fans since the beginning of her momentous career,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STX films. “We are beyond thrilled that for her next project she chose to do ‘Uglydolls’ after she saw our character designs, animatics and set pieces, which she loved. We look forward to collaborating with an artist of Kelly’s exceptional talent and versatility.”

Clarkson has worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and 36 million singles. She is appearing on the 15th season of “The Voice.”

Variety first reported in 2015 that STX had launched a family and animation division with the “UglyDoll” movie as its first project in a deal with Pretty Ugly LLC, the toy company behind the critters. The toys subvert the idea of ugly by turning the adjective into a positive, and include characters such as Wage, Babo, Ice-Bat, and Wedgehead.

In the film, Clarkson’s character Moxy and her UglyDolls friends confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved, and ultimately discover that you don’t have to be perfect to be amazing because who you truly are is what matters most.

“The UglyDolls’ universal message celebrating our differences and individuality really resonates with me, and when STX showed me how incredible ‘UglyDolls’ will look and feel, I jumped at being part of that world. I can’t wait to start working with the team at STX, the cast and filmmakers,” said Clarkson.

Pitbull joined the cast in March. STXfilms will release “UglyDolls” in 2019 as a launch vehicle for the franchise. It has not yet set a specific date. An animated kids series is also underway with a full series order from premium streaming service Hulu, and Hasbro is the global master toy licensee.

Clarkson is represented by CAA and Starstruck Entertainment.