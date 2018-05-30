Keanu Reeves, Daniel Dae Kim Join Ali Wong’s ‘Always Be My Maybe’

Dave McNary

Keanu Reeves and Daniel Dae Kim are joining the cast of Netflix’s romantic comedy “Always Be My Maybe,” which stars Ali Wong and Randall Park.

The project started filming this week in Vancouver, Canada. Wong and Park star in the feature as childhood sweethearts who have a falling out and don’t speak for 15 years. They reconnect as adults when Wong’s character — a celebrity chef opening a restaurant in San Francisco — runs into Park’s character, a happily struggling musician still living at home working for his dad. The old sparks are still there, but can they adapt to each other’s world?

Netflix made the casting announcement Wednesday. Additional cast members include Karan Soni, Charlyne Yi, Michelle Buteau, Vivian Bang, James Saito, Lyrics Born, and Susan Park.

Nahnatchka Khan, who worked with Wong and Park on “Fresh Off the Boat,” is directing the feature from a script by Wong, Park, and Michael Golamco. Producers are Good Universe’s Nathan Kahane and Erin Westerman, Wong, and Park. Brendan Ferguson is exec producing.

Reeves is also filming “John Wick: Chapter 3.” Kim stars in CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0.”

Netflix will release the film in 2019. Wong’s first Netflix stand-up special, “Baby Cobra,” launched on the service in 2016 and her most recent special, “Hard Knock Wife,” debuted on Mother’s Day.

