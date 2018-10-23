You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Katie Holmes to Star in Sequel to Horror Film ‘The Boy’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes will star as the lead in horror sequel “The Boy 2” from STXfilms and Lakeshore Entertainment.

William Brent Bell will return to direct the sequel. Principal photography will begin in Victoria, British Columbia, on Jan. 14. Foreign sales will launch at the American Film Market, which opens Oct. 31 in Santa Monica, Ca.

The story will revolve around a young family, unaware of the terrifying history of the estate into which they move, where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms.

Stacey Menear returns to script. “The Boy 2” will be produced by Lakeshore’s Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi and Eric Reid, as well as Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa and Roy Lee. “The Boy,” which starred Lauren Cohan and Rupert Evans, was produced for under $15 million and grossed $68 million worldwide.

Lucchesi said, “Following the success of ‘The Boy,’ we are thrilled to be working on the next chapter of this chilling Brahms story with Stacey and William. We are also delighted to be continuing our relationship with STX, on this, our third partnership”

Holmes’ credits include “Dawson’s Creek,” “Batman Begins,” “Ray Donovan” and the upcoming “Coda” with Patrick Stewart. Bell is developing Blumhouse Productions’ TV series “Posthumans.”

Holmes is managed by Jason Weinberg at Untitled Entertainment and represented by ICM Partners. Bell is represented by ICM Partners.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Film

  • Ben Stassen Set to Direct 3D

    Ben Stassen Set to Direct 3D Animated Sequel 'Bigfoot Superstar' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Katie Holmes will star as the lead in horror sequel “The Boy 2” from STXfilms and Lakeshore Entertainment. William Brent Bell will return to direct the sequel. Principal photography will begin in Victoria, British Columbia, on Jan. 14. Foreign sales will launch at the American Film Market, which opens Oct. 31 in Santa Monica, Ca. […]

  • WGA West Logo

    Writers Guild Launches Campaign Against Free Work

    Katie Holmes will star as the lead in horror sequel “The Boy 2” from STXfilms and Lakeshore Entertainment. William Brent Bell will return to direct the sequel. Principal photography will begin in Victoria, British Columbia, on Jan. 14. Foreign sales will launch at the American Film Market, which opens Oct. 31 in Santa Monica, Ca. […]

  • Katie Holmes

    Katie Holmes to Star in Sequel to Horror Film 'The Boy'

    Katie Holmes will star as the lead in horror sequel “The Boy 2” from STXfilms and Lakeshore Entertainment. William Brent Bell will return to direct the sequel. Principal photography will begin in Victoria, British Columbia, on Jan. 14. Foreign sales will launch at the American Film Market, which opens Oct. 31 in Santa Monica, Ca. […]

  • Yoko Ono John Lennon

    Jean-Marc Vallee to Direct John Lennon-Yoko Ono Movie for Universal

    Katie Holmes will star as the lead in horror sequel “The Boy 2” from STXfilms and Lakeshore Entertainment. William Brent Bell will return to direct the sequel. Principal photography will begin in Victoria, British Columbia, on Jan. 14. Foreign sales will launch at the American Film Market, which opens Oct. 31 in Santa Monica, Ca. […]

  • Oscars: 'Roma' and 'A Star Is

    'Roma' and 'A Star Is Born': Opposites Attract Early Oscar Season Love

    Katie Holmes will star as the lead in horror sequel “The Boy 2” from STXfilms and Lakeshore Entertainment. William Brent Bell will return to direct the sequel. Principal photography will begin in Victoria, British Columbia, on Jan. 14. Foreign sales will launch at the American Film Market, which opens Oct. 31 in Santa Monica, Ca. […]

  • Perfect Strangers

    Italian Hit 'Perfect Strangers' Set for Arabic Remake

    Katie Holmes will star as the lead in horror sequel “The Boy 2” from STXfilms and Lakeshore Entertainment. William Brent Bell will return to direct the sequel. Principal photography will begin in Victoria, British Columbia, on Jan. 14. Foreign sales will launch at the American Film Market, which opens Oct. 31 in Santa Monica, Ca. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad