Kathleen Kennedy Extends Lucasfilm Deal Through 2021

Matt Donnelly

Kathleen Kennedy
The force is strong with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy — for another three years, to be precise.

The veteran producer and chief of the Disney content giant behind “Star Wars” has renewed her deal through 2021, an individual familiar with the negotiations told Variety, following a tumultuous year for the label under her control.

The re-up comes as the division gets back on solid footing following “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” the Alden Ehrenreich Han Solo spinoff that suffered disappointing box office returns and behind-the-scenes drama after the studio dismissed directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller well into production. They were replaced by Ron Howard, who was tasked with bringing home the pricey standalone (which cost at least $250 million).

Following the spectacle, Kennedy endured the rare scenario of both the industry and worldwide moviegoers speculating over her fate. Hot takes flowed.

Kennedy gave up a seat at the long-successful production company she founded with husband Frank Marshall (they count eight Best Pictures Oscar nominations, including David Fincher’s “The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button”) to succeed George Lucas in 2012. Later that year, Disney acquired the company for $4 billion, and Kennedy’s stamp has been on every project since. Lucas remains CEO.

