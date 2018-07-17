Kate Winslet, Diane Keaton, Mia Wasikowska to Star in ‘Silent Heart’ Remake

Kate Winslet, Diane Keaton, and Mia Wasikowska have signed on to star in “Blackbird,” a remake of Bille August’s Danish-language “Silent Heart,” with Roger Mitchell directing.

Millennium Films is producing the movie. Producers are Sherryl Clark and Millennium’s David Bernardi. Millennium’s Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Jeffrey Greenstein, and Jonathan Yunger are executive producing.

Mitchell will direct from a script by “Silent Heart” screenwriter Christian Torpe. Shooting is planned for August in London.

Keaton will play a terminally ill mother who brings her family together for one last weekend before she commits suicide. Winslet and Wasikowsa will play her daughters.

In “Silent Heart,” released in 2014, the mother was suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and was planning to pursue euthanasia with the help of her husband at the end of the weekend. But the decision became difficult to handle for the daughters and brought old conflicts to the surface. Ghita Nørby, Morten Grunwald, Paprika Steen, and Jens Albinus starred.

Winslet has been nominated for seven Academy Awards and won for “The Reader.” Keaton has been nominated for four Oscars and won for “Annie Hall.” Mitchell’s credits include “My Cousin Rachel,” “Notting Hill,” “Hyde Park on Hudson,” and “Morning Glory.”

Keaton is currently shooting Sierra/Affinity’s comedy “Poms.” Winslet has been shooting Fox’s “Avatar” sequels and Wasikowska is starring in “Damsel” opposite Rob Pattinson. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

