Kate McKinnon, Mila Kunis Consider Being Secret Agents at ‘Spy Who Dumped Me’ Premiere

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon'The Spy Who Dumped Me' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Jul 2018
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Spycraft was a dominant theme on the red carpet for Wednesday night’s world premiere of Lionsgate’s  comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me.”

Stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon offered starkly contrasting views as to whether they could carry out real-life spying.

“I say no because I can’t lie,” McKinnon said at the Regency Village in Westwood, Los Angeles. “I just can’t. So I would immediately out myself to everyone I spoke to, and I would break down crying in a bathroom somewhere.”

Kunis, on the other hand, said she would be a good secret agent. “I’m petite, so I can squish my way through iron bars. I can speak three languages. Those are my skills. I like to send that image out.”

Kunis also analyzed McKinnon’s laugh. “There’s two laughs that Kate has — one that’s genuine and one that’s not so genuine. I’m so proud that I got the genuine laugh because the other is like, ‘Oh, you think you’re so funny.’ You don’t want the phony one.”

Justin Theroux, who plays the titular spy, said he’d be no good at spying in the field.

“I’d be good as the guy in the spy van saying, ‘Get out of there, you’ve been compromised,'” Theroux added. “I’d be better as the guy back at CIA headquarters, saying, ‘The bomb is in the billiard room, proceed to the billiard room.'”

The film’s other operative, Sam Heughan, agreed that real-life spy-craft isn’t for him.

Related

“I’d forget my pseudonym,” he noted. “I’d be terrible as a real spy because I’d want to stop as soon as I got hurt. I’d be like whoa, whoa, whoa, let’s hold on.”

David Iserson, who co-wrote the screenplay with director Susanna Fogel, marveled at how the duo came up with the idea only two years ago.

“This was lighting fast for a Hollywood movie to make it to the screen, because we both have had a lot of extended development hell situations,” he added.

Fogel said that the development was “blissfully fast,” but admitted that she’d be a lousy spy. “I couldn’t do it because of the guilt and my inability to compartmentalize.”

“We wrote this because we were looking for a hole in the marketplace — a good friendship movie with a lot of action.” she added.

“The Spy Who Dumped Me” hits theaters on Aug. 3.

Popular on Variety

  • "Better Call Saul" Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on The Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul In 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Film

  • Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon'The Spy

    Kate McKinnon, Mila Kunis Consider Being Secret Agents at 'Spy Who Dumped Me' Premiere

    Spycraft was a dominant theme on the red carpet for Wednesday night’s world premiere of Lionsgate’s  comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me.” Stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon offered starkly contrasting views as to whether they could carry out real-life spying. “I say no because I can’t lie,” McKinnon said at the Regency Village in […]

  • Buffalo Boys Review

    Fantasia Film Review: 'Buffalo Boys'

    Spycraft was a dominant theme on the red carpet for Wednesday night’s world premiere of Lionsgate’s  comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me.” Stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon offered starkly contrasting views as to whether they could carry out real-life spying. “I say no because I can’t lie,” McKinnon said at the Regency Village in […]

  • 2018 FIFA World Cup

    Broadband Growth, World Cup Gains Boost Comcast's Q2 Earnings

    Spycraft was a dominant theme on the red carpet for Wednesday night’s world premiere of Lionsgate’s  comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me.” Stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon offered starkly contrasting views as to whether they could carry out real-life spying. “I say no because I can’t lie,” McKinnon said at the Regency Village in […]

  • 'Cold Skin' Review

    Fantasia Film Review: 'Cold Skin'

    Spycraft was a dominant theme on the red carpet for Wednesday night’s world premiere of Lionsgate’s  comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me.” Stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon offered starkly contrasting views as to whether they could carry out real-life spying. “I say no because I can’t lie,” McKinnon said at the Regency Village in […]

  • 'The Man Who Killed Hitler and

    Fantasia Film Review: 'The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot'

    Spycraft was a dominant theme on the red carpet for Wednesday night’s world premiere of Lionsgate’s  comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me.” Stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon offered starkly contrasting views as to whether they could carry out real-life spying. “I say no because I can’t lie,” McKinnon said at the Regency Village in […]

  • 'Cam' Review: Netflix Thriller Exploits the

    Fantasia Film Review: 'Cam'

    Spycraft was a dominant theme on the red carpet for Wednesday night’s world premiere of Lionsgate’s  comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me.” Stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon offered starkly contrasting views as to whether they could carry out real-life spying. “I say no because I can’t lie,” McKinnon said at the Regency Village in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad