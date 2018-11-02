Kate Mara, Simon Pegg to Star in Thriller ‘Inheritance’

Kate Mara and Simon Pegg are in negotiations to star in the independent thriller “Inheritance” with British director Vaughn Stein attached.

The film explores what happens when the patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives.

Highland Film Group launched foreign sales at the American Film Market in Santa Monica, Calif. this week. UTA and Highland Film Group are co-repping the U.S. rights.

Matthew Kennedy wrote the script, and Richard B. Lewis is producing through his Southpaw Entertainment banner alongside David Wulf of WulfPak Productions, and Convergent Media’s Dan Reardon and Santosh Govindaraju.

“Inheritance” is Highland’s second collaboration with Stein; it previously partnered on his debut film “Terminal,” which was released earlier this year.

Mara’s credits include Ridley Scott’s “The Martian,” “Meagan Leavey” and “Chappaquidick.” She received an Emmy nomination for her work on “House of Cards.”

Pegg recently reprised the role of Benji Dunn, starring alongside Tom Cruise in the Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” and also starred in Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” earlier this year. He can next be seen in the horror action comedy “Slaughterhouse Rulez,” which he also will executive produce alongside frequent collaborator Nick Frost under the pair’s Stolen Picture banner.

Mara is repped by UTA, Mosaic and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern. Pegg is represented by UTA and Dawn Sedgwick Management. Stein is represented by UTA and Grandview.