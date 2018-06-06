‘To the Stars’ Movie Casts Tony Hale, Malin Akerman

Kara Hayward, Liana Liberato, Malin Akerman, Shea Whigham and Tony Hale are starring in the independent coming-of-age story “To the Stars.”

Producers announced Wednesday that production has wrapped in Oklahoma for “To The Stars,” with “Land Ho!” director Martha Stephens helming from a script by Shannon Bradley-Colleary. The story, set in the 1960s, centers on the powerful friendship forged between a shy farmer’s daughter (played by Hayward) and Liberato’s reckless new girl.

Lucas Zumann (“20th Century Women”), Jordana Spiro (“Ozark”), and Adelaide Clemens (“Rectify”) round out the cast.

“Land Ho!” premiered at Sundance, was distributed by Sony Pictures Classics, and won the John Cassavetes Award at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

“To the Stars” is produced by Kristin Mann (“Midnight Special”) and Laura D. Smith (“It Follows”) in partnership with Erik Rommesmo of Northern Lights Films, Carlos Cuscó and Emerson Machtus of Foton Pictures and Kerri Elder and Blake Elder of Rockhill Media.

Hale has won two primetime Emmys for his role as Gary Walsh in HBO’s “Veep.” Hayward starred in “Moonrise Kingdom” and “Manchester by the Sea.” Liberato starred in “Trust.” Akerman is a main character in Showtime’s “Billions” and starred in “Rampage.”

Stephens is repped by UTA, Hayward by ICM, Liberato by CAA, Whigham by CAA, Akerman by WME, Hale by UTA, Zumann by UTA, Spiro by ICM, and Clemens by UTA.

