Imagine Entertainment Taps RadicalMedia’s Justin Wilkes to Head New Documentary Unit

By
Addie Morfoot

Contributor

Addie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Davi Russo

Imagine Entertainment has recruited longtime RadicalMedia president Justin Wilkes to head the new Imagine Documentaries unit, which marks the company’s first outpost in New York.

Wilkes will serve as president of Imagine Documentaries, which will focus on feature-length films and unscripted TV series as well as branded entertainment initiatives. The launch of a dedicated docu division is the latest expansion for Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine banner, which was fortified with a $100 million investment from Raine Group in early 2016.

Wilkes and Imagine have a long history of working together on projects, most recently on the National Geographic TV series “Mars,” which bows its second season later this year.

“We are so excited to have Justin join the team. He combines unique vision and masterful execution in all his projects. In the world of filmmaking and documentaries, he is a visionary,” Grazer and Howard said. “We have enjoyed our successful collaborations over the years, and are excited for what is to come in the future.”

Imagine has stepped up its pursuit of documentary projects following the success of the Howard-directed feature “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week” in 2016. Wilkes and RadicalMedia produced Howard’s first foray as a docu filmmaker on 2013’s “Jay-Z’s Made in America.”

Related

“Partnering with Ron, Brian and Michael has been a life-long dream of mine and to have an opportunity to expand their stellar brand in a new genre is an exciting proposition,” Wilkes said. “Imagine Docs aims to be a welcoming home for filmmakers and tap into the vibrant entertainment community in New York.”

Wilkes’ long list of producing credits in recent years includes such notable features as Liz Garbus’ “What Happened Miss Simone,” David Letterman’s Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” Dawn Porter’s “Bobby Kennedy for President,” and Joe Berlinger’s “Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory.” On the branded content side he produced SundanceTV’s “Iconoclasts” series for Grey Goose Vodka as well as programs for clients such as Nike and American Express.

Wilkes will transition out of his role at RadicalMedia over the next few months. He will remain a producer on a slate of ongoing RadicalMedia projects.

Deadline first reported this news.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Regine Hatchondo Appointed Managing Director of

    Regine Hatchondo Appointed Managing Director of Arte France

    Imagine Entertainment has recruited longtime RadicalMedia president Justin Wilkes to head the new Imagine Documentaries unit, which marks the company’s first outpost in New York. Wilkes will serve as president of Imagine Documentaries, which will focus on feature-length films and unscripted TV series as well as branded entertainment initiatives. The launch of a dedicated docu […]

  • Mark Wahlberg, Peter Berg'The State of

    Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg Team on Netflix's 'Wonderland'

    Imagine Entertainment has recruited longtime RadicalMedia president Justin Wilkes to head the new Imagine Documentaries unit, which marks the company’s first outpost in New York. Wilkes will serve as president of Imagine Documentaries, which will focus on feature-length films and unscripted TV series as well as branded entertainment initiatives. The launch of a dedicated docu […]

  • 'Old Boys' Review: A Sweet Schoolboy

    Film Review: 'Old Boys'

    Imagine Entertainment has recruited longtime RadicalMedia president Justin Wilkes to head the new Imagine Documentaries unit, which marks the company’s first outpost in New York. Wilkes will serve as president of Imagine Documentaries, which will focus on feature-length films and unscripted TV series as well as branded entertainment initiatives. The launch of a dedicated docu […]

  • Imagine Entertainment Taps RadicalMedia's Justin Wilkes

    Imagine Entertainment Taps RadicalMedia's Justin Wilkes to Head New Documentary Unit

    Imagine Entertainment has recruited longtime RadicalMedia president Justin Wilkes to head the new Imagine Documentaries unit, which marks the company’s first outpost in New York. Wilkes will serve as president of Imagine Documentaries, which will focus on feature-length films and unscripted TV series as well as branded entertainment initiatives. The launch of a dedicated docu […]

  • (L to R) Owen (CHRIS PRATT),

    ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Yet Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    Imagine Entertainment has recruited longtime RadicalMedia president Justin Wilkes to head the new Imagine Documentaries unit, which marks the company’s first outpost in New York. Wilkes will serve as president of Imagine Documentaries, which will focus on feature-length films and unscripted TV series as well as branded entertainment initiatives. The launch of a dedicated docu […]

  • Will Smith arrives at the U.S.

    Will Smith, Marc Forster Buying German Licensing, Distribution Company

    Imagine Entertainment has recruited longtime RadicalMedia president Justin Wilkes to head the new Imagine Documentaries unit, which marks the company’s first outpost in New York. Wilkes will serve as president of Imagine Documentaries, which will focus on feature-length films and unscripted TV series as well as branded entertainment initiatives. The launch of a dedicated docu […]

  • AMC theater

    AMC Theatres Says Its Subscription Plan That Kicks Off Tuesday Is 'Sustainable'

    Imagine Entertainment has recruited longtime RadicalMedia president Justin Wilkes to head the new Imagine Documentaries unit, which marks the company’s first outpost in New York. Wilkes will serve as president of Imagine Documentaries, which will focus on feature-length films and unscripted TV series as well as branded entertainment initiatives. The launch of a dedicated docu […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad