Justin Bieber to Develop Cupid Animated Movie

Justin Bieber Cancels Tour
CREDIT: Allpix Press/REX/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber is developing a Cupid animated movie in partnership with Mythos Studios. Bieber is attached to star as the voice of Cupid, as well as executive produce.

The producers, Scooter Braun and David Maisel, announced the project Tuesday and described Cupid as the legendary winged God of Love from classical mythology — the son of Venus, the Goddess of Love and Beauty, and Mars, the God of War. They noted that Cupid is known for his playful and mischievous personality and his magical bow and arrow, creating an uncontrollable desire and love for the first person they may see.

“When this project was brought to Justin, he instantly was excited to be a part of it. Fortunately for us, like Cupid, he knows a little bit about love and mischief,” said Mythos Studios co-founder Braun.

Maisel, co-founder of Mythos, said, “Both myself and Scooter have a lifelong love of mythology and we are so excited to partner with Justin to bring the amazing, magical story of Cupid to the world.”

Maisel executive produced the animated film “The Angry Birds Movie,” along with the first two “Iron Man” movies and “The Incredible Hulk.” Bieber and Braun previously teamed up as producers on the 2011 music documentary “Never Say Never.”

Braun is best known as a music talent manager with Bieber and Ariana Grande on his roster. He and Maisel, the founding chairman of Marvel Studios, launched Mythos Studios in March and acquired a 50% stake in Aspen Comics. Mythos is developing project is inspired by the Aspen Comics franchises “Fathom” and “Soulfire.”

