Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Just Mercy’ Adds Tim Blake Nelson (EXCLUSIVE)

Tim Blake Nelson has joined Destin Cretton’s next film, “Just Mercy,” starring Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson.

Jamie Foxx is also on board. Cretton is directing and co-wrote the script with Andrew Lanham. Jordan will produce the pic with Gil Netter and Asher Goldstein.

Based on the book “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” the movie adaptation tells the true story of Bryan Stevenson (Jordan), a gifted young lawyer fighting for equal justice in a flawed legal system.

Details behind Nelson’s role are unknown at this time. Production is set to start next month in Atlanta.

The film was originally set up at Broad Green Pictures, but moved to Warner Bros. earlier last year.

Nelson will next star in the title role in Joel and Ethan Coen’s pic “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” which will premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival and is set for a one-week theatrical run to coincide with its Nov. 16 Netflix release.

He can also be seen in Damon Lindelof’s “Watchmen” series, alongside Regina King and Don Johnson, which HBO recently gave an official series order to and is currently shooting.

Nelson is repped by UTA, Gateway Management Company, and Bloom Hergott.