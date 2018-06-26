‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Yet Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

(L to R) Owen (CHRIS PRATT), Franklin (JUSTICE SMITH), Claire (BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD) and Zia (DANIELLA PINEDA) try and save Blue in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." When the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Welcome to "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."
CREDIT: Universal Studios

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the fourth week in a row with “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Ads placed for the latest installment of this sci-fi franchise had an estimated media value of $6.66 million through Sunday for 1,876 national ad airings on 55 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from June 18-24. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Telemundo and Fox, and during programming such as America’s Got Talent, World of Dance and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Just behind “Fallen Kingdom” in second place: Lionsgate’s “Uncle Drew,” which saw 850 national ad airings across 30 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.51 million.

TV ad placements for Columbia Pictures’ “Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado” (EMV: $3.98 million), Universal Pictures’ “Skyscraper” ($3.91 million) and Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” ($3.71 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” has the best iSpot Attention Index (133) in the ranking, getting 33% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.66M – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Impressions: 539,004,950
Attention Score: 85.29
Attention Index: 65
National Airings: 1,876
Networks: 55
Most Spend On: NBC, Telemundo
Creative Versions: 77
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $36.72M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 12/04/17

$4.51M – Uncle Drew

Impressions: 226,323,715
Attention Score: 90.76
Attention Index: 103
National Airings: 850
Networks: 30
Most Spend On: Comedy Central, NBC
Creative Versions: 20
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.38M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 02/17/18

$3.98M – Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado

Impressions: 266,657,685
Attention Score: 89.29
Attention Index: 89
National Airings: 741
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: ESPN, Comedy Central
Creative Versions: 29
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $13.7M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 03/20/18

$3.91M – Skyscraper

Impressions: 216,645,949
Attention Score: 92.48
Attention Index: 121
National Airings: 655
Networks: 34
Most Spend On: NBC, USA Network
Creative Versions: 15
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $10.36M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 05/13/18

$3.71M – Ant-Man and the Wasp

Impressions: 237,062,060
Attention Score: 93.67
Attention Index: 133
National Airings: 659
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: ABC, FOX
Creative Versions: 27
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.43M
Studio: Marvel
Started Airing: 05/17/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 06/18/2018 and 06/24/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

