‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Yet Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the fourth week in a row with “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”
Ads placed for the latest installment of this sci-fi franchise had an estimated media value of $6.66 million through Sunday for 1,876 national ad airings on 55 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from June 18-24. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Telemundo and Fox, and during programming such as America’s Got Talent, World of Dance and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Just behind “Fallen Kingdom” in second place: Lionsgate’s “Uncle Drew,” which saw 850 national ad airings across 30 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.51 million.
TV ad placements for Columbia Pictures’ “Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado” (EMV: $3.98 million), Universal Pictures’ “Skyscraper” ($3.91 million) and Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” ($3.71 million) round out the chart.
Notably, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” has the best iSpot Attention Index (133) in the ranking, getting 33% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$6.66M – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
$4.51M – Uncle Drew
$3.98M – Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado
$3.91M – Skyscraper
$3.71M – Ant-Man and the Wasp
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 06/18/2018 and 06/24/2018.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
