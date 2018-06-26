‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Yet Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the fourth week in a row with “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Ads placed for the latest installment of this sci-fi franchise had an estimated media value of $6.66 million through Sunday for 1,876 national ad airings on 55 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from June 18-24. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Telemundo and Fox, and during programming such as America’s Got Talent, World of Dance and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Just behind “Fallen Kingdom” in second place: Lionsgate’s “Uncle Drew,” which saw 850 national ad airings across 30 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.51 million.

TV ad placements for Columbia Pictures’ “Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado” (EMV: $3.98 million), Universal Pictures’ “Skyscraper” ($3.91 million) and Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” ($3.71 million) round out the chart.

Related 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Releases Destructive Super Bowl Trailer What 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom's' Success Means for the Franchise's Future

Notably, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” has the best iSpot Attention Index (133) in the ranking, getting 33% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).