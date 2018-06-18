You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Video Now Playing on Kellogg’s Boxes

Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom - Kelloggs
CREDIT: Courtesy of Kellogg Co.

Tony the Tiger, meet Blue the Velociraptor.

In a novel — and pricey — promo deal for “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” Universal Studios teamed with Kellogg Co. to create two limited-edition  boxes of Kellogg’s  Frosted  Flakes cereal and Keebler  Fudge Stripes cookies.

The unusual feature: Both packages include an embedded digital screen that will offer “Jurassic” fans an exclusive five-minute compilation of behind-the-scenes footage  from the making of the movie.

The collector’s editions of the “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” will cost $24.99 each (plus shipping) — so they’ll really only appeal to superfans of the dino-movie franchise.

And quantities are very, very limited: Kellogg has produced a total of only 200 boxes. The Kellogg’s packages with the embedded digital screens and “Jurassic World”-themed packaging will be available for purchase starting Monday, June 18, on Amazon.com.

The videos in the embedded digital player will include clips showing how the filmmakers brought the “Jurassic World” dinosaurs to life and how they used a roller coaster to capture the actors’ reactions when they’re in the Jurassic World gyrosphere. The special packages have a 7-inch screen with 1024-by-600 resolution. The special Frosted Flakes package features Blue, the intelligent female velociraptor from the new movie, while the Keebler Fudge Stripes box showcases a T-rex.

Universal’s pact with Kellogg for the limited-edition boxes is part of a broader promo deal for “Jurassic World” branding on a range of products. While Kellogg is releasing only 200 of them, select Kellogg’s and Keebler boxes will feature a Shazam code that unlocks interactive games and other original content tied to “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Universal Pictures-Amblin Entertainment’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, hits theaters June 22.

Here’s what the inside of the “Jurassic World”-themed Frosted Flakes box looks like:

