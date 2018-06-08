‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Hits $39.3 Million Internationally

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” has grossed $39.3 million in 30 international markets in its first two days.

Universal opened the dinosaur tentpole in seven territories on Wednesday and added 23 international markets on Thursday ahead of its June 22 North American release. The studio said “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is the clear No. 1 film in all territories where it has released.

South Korea had a record-breaking opening day of $9.6 million and added $1.9 million on Thursday.· Russia had a strong opening day to reach $2.4 million, including previews. The U.K. and Ireland had a strong second day of previews with $1.8 million, bringing total preview gross to $4.9 million.

The film opens in a total of 48 markets this weekend including India, Taiwan, and the U.K. and Ireland on Friday. It launches on June 15 in China.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” should bring in a healthy $140 million to $150 million in its opening weekend in North America, early tracking has shown.

“Jurassic World” stunned the industry in 2015 with a record-setting $208.8 million domestic launch — still the fourth-largest of all-time after “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” “Jurassic World” took in $1.67 billion worldwide.

Related 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Releases Destructive Super Bowl Trailer 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Roars With $20.2 Million in International Box Office

The story in “Fallen Kingdom” sees Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s characters trying to salvage the dinosaurs at the park, including Pratt’s friend Blue. The new installment also stars Justice Smith, James Cromwell, and Toby Jones. Jeff Goldblum will also return as quick-witted mathematician Ian Malcolm, who co-starred in 1993’s “Jurassic Park” and in 1997’s “The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” but was absent from “Jurassic World.”

J.A. Bayona is directing “Fallen Kingdom.” Colin Trevorrow, who helmed “Jurassic World,” wrote the script for the sequel with Derek Connolly. The executive producers are Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow. Producers are Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley.