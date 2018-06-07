‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Roars With $20.2 Million in International Box Office

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” has opened with $20.2 million in its first international markets — two weeks ahead of its North American launch on June 22.

Universal reported Thursday that South Korea opened to a record-breaking $9.7 million and more than 1 million admissions, becoming the biggest opening day of all-time in both admissions and box office in the country. The admissions mark beat the record held by “Avengers: Infinity War” at 980,000.

The U.K. and Ireland, which are holding previews Wednesday and Thursday, generated Wednesday results of $2.9 million — Universal’s second-biggest Wednesday preview in that market.

“Fallen Kingdom” generated $1.7 million in France and scored a 60% market share. Indonesia opened with $1 million, which is the second-biggest Wednesday opening for Universal ever in the country behind “The Fate of the Furious.”

Germany opened in first place with $865,000 and 55% market share. “Fallen Kingdom” took in $732,000 in the Philippines, 27% ahead of 2015’s “Jurassic World.” Belgium had a 64% market share at $156,000.

The film opens in a total of 48 markets through Sunday, including Italy, Russia, and Hong Kong on Thursday.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” should bring in a healthy $140 million to $150 million in its opening weekend in North America, early tracking has shown.

“Jurassic World” stunned the industry in 2015 with a record-setting $208.8 million domestic launch — still the fourth-largest of all-time after “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” “Jurassic World” took in $1.67 billion worldwide.

The story in “Fallen Kingdom” sees Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s characters trying to salvage the dinosaurs at the park, including Pratt’s friend Blue. The new installment also stars Justice Smith, James Cromwell, and Toby Jones. Jeff Goldblum will also return as quick-witted mathematician Ian Malcolm, who co-starred in 1993’s “Jurassic Park” and in 1997’s “The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” but was absent from “Jurassic World.”

J.A. Bayona is directing “Fallen Kingdom.” Colin Trevorrow, who helmed “Jurassic World,” wrote the script for the sequel with Derek Connolly. The executive producers are Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow. Producers are Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley.