‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Stomps to $34.4 Million Opening Day in China

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” has roared into China with an impressive $34.4 million on its first day on Friday.

The opening weekend for Universal and Amblin’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” isn’t likely to match “Avengers: Infinity War,” which launched with $199.3 million in China two weeks after its global debut and went on to become the third-biggest release ever in the country, with $369.7 million to date. The dinosaur tentpole will, however, likely finish its opening frame in China well ahead of two other major Hollywood titles — “Black Panther” ($65 million) and “Ready Player One” ($61.6 million).

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” began rolling out on June 6 in overseas markets to avoid going up against soccer’s World Cup. The sequel’s international total, through Thursday, was $202.3 million from 49 markets, excluding its take in China.

in 2015, “Jurassic World” grossed $229 million in China. Among Hollywood films that year, it trailed only “Furious 7” with $391 million and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” with $240 million.

“Fallen Kingdom” follows Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s characters as they try to salvage the dinosaurs at the park, including Pratt’s friend Blue. The new installment also stars Justice Smith, James Cromwell, and Toby Jones. Jeff Goldblum returns as quick-witted mathematician Ian Malcolm, who starred in 1993’s “Jurassic Park” and in 1997’s “The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” but was absent from “Jurassic World.”

J.A. Bayona is directing “Fallen Kingdom.” Colin Trevorrow, who helmed “Jurassic World,” wrote the script for the sequel with Derek Connolly. The executive producers are Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow, while the producers are Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley. The movie opens next Friday in North America.