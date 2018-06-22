Box Office: ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Stomps to $15.3 Million on Thursday Night

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” stomped to $15.3 million on Thursday night.

The Universal-Amblin Entertainment sequel is expected to debut between $130 million to $140 million when it opens Friday at 4,475 domestic sites.

The fifth film in the “Jurassic” franchise, which carries a production budget of $170 million, began its overseas rollout two weeks ago and has already pocketed $450 million from 51 international markets, led by $111 million in China. Reviews have been mixed for “Fallen Kingdom,” which currently holds a 53% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Jurassic World” launched with $18.5 million in Thursday night previews three years ago. The preview number for “Fallen Kingdom” is the 34th-largest of all time. Only 48 films have topped the $10 million mark in Thursday night previews, led by $57 million for 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Set four years after the events of “Jurassic World,” “Fallen Kingdom” follows Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s characters as they attempt to save the remaining dinosaurs on Isla Nublar before a volcanic eruption.

J.A. Bayona directed from a script by “Jurassic World” helmer Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. Trevorrow also executive produced alongside Steven Spielberg.

Related

“Jurassic World” bowed in 2015 with a staggering $208.8 million domestic opening weekend and became the first movie to generate over $500 million worldwide in a single weekend. It went on earn $1.7 billion worldwide, including $652 million in North America. It is still the fifth-highest grossing film ever at the domestic box office.

The potential box office for “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” may be held down by the second weekend of Disney-Pixar’s “Incredibles 2,” which is pegged to earn another $75 million to $90 million in North America. The animated comedy sequel overperformed last weekend with $183 million, the eighth-best domestic debut of all time. In its first six days, “Incredibles 2” had grossed $253 million in North America.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with comScore, noted that the overall 2018 domestic box office is up by 5.9%, to $5.63 billion, as of June 20.

“Another solid June weekend is on tap with the top two films poised to earn a combined $200 million-plus as ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,’ the much-anticipated follow-up to 2015’s mega-hit reboot ‘Jurassic World,’ is set for a T-Rex-sized debut while ‘Incredibles 2,’ after a record-breaking opening weekend, will use its superpowers to ensure an impressive sophomore session as the year-to-date advantage over last year continues to grow and the summer season of 2018 continues to add revenue to the bottom line,” he said.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

    Box Office: 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Stomps to $15.3 Million on Thursday Night

    “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” stomped to $15.3 million on Thursday night. The Universal-Amblin Entertainment sequel is expected to debut between $130 million to $140 million when it opens Friday at 4,475 domestic sites. The fifth film in the “Jurassic” franchise, which carries a production budget of $170 million, began its overseas rollout two weeks ago and […]

  • Sinemia Introduces Family Plans, Challenging MoviePass

    Movie Ticketing Service Sinemia Introduces Family Plans

    “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” stomped to $15.3 million on Thursday night. The Universal-Amblin Entertainment sequel is expected to debut between $130 million to $140 million when it opens Friday at 4,475 domestic sites. The fifth film in the “Jurassic” franchise, which carries a production budget of $170 million, began its overseas rollout two weeks ago and […]

  • Longtime Disney Executive Mark Endemano Steps

    Longtime Disney Executive Mark Endemano Steps Down

    “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” stomped to $15.3 million on Thursday night. The Universal-Amblin Entertainment sequel is expected to debut between $130 million to $140 million when it opens Friday at 4,475 domestic sites. The fifth film in the “Jurassic” franchise, which carries a production budget of $170 million, began its overseas rollout two weeks ago and […]

  • Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo ChatrianNew Berlinale

    Mariette Rissenbeek, Carlo Chatrian to Become Co-Chiefs of Berlin Film Festival

    “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” stomped to $15.3 million on Thursday night. The Universal-Amblin Entertainment sequel is expected to debut between $130 million to $140 million when it opens Friday at 4,475 domestic sites. The fifth film in the “Jurassic” franchise, which carries a production budget of $170 million, began its overseas rollout two weeks ago and […]

  • Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin

    'Sicario: Day of the Soldado' to Be First U.S. Indie Title Released in Saudi Arabia

    “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” stomped to $15.3 million on Thursday night. The Universal-Amblin Entertainment sequel is expected to debut between $130 million to $140 million when it opens Friday at 4,475 domestic sites. The fifth film in the “Jurassic” franchise, which carries a production budget of $170 million, began its overseas rollout two weeks ago and […]

  • 'Incident in a Ghostland' Review

    Film Review: 'Incident in a Ghostland'

    “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” stomped to $15.3 million on Thursday night. The Universal-Amblin Entertainment sequel is expected to debut between $130 million to $140 million when it opens Friday at 4,475 domestic sites. The fifth film in the “Jurassic” franchise, which carries a production budget of $170 million, began its overseas rollout two weeks ago and […]

  • Scoot McNairy'Batman v Superman: Dawn of

    Film News Roundup: Scoot McNairy Joins Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

    “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” stomped to $15.3 million on Thursday night. The Universal-Amblin Entertainment sequel is expected to debut between $130 million to $140 million when it opens Friday at 4,475 domestic sites. The fifth film in the “Jurassic” franchise, which carries a production budget of $170 million, began its overseas rollout two weeks ago and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad