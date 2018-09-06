Tom Holkenborg, AKA Junkie XL, Scoring Peter Jackson’s ‘Mortal Engines’

The sci-fi film is based on the Philip Reeve novel.

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Junkie XL Mortal Engines
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Tom Holkenborg, also known as Junkie XL, confirmed on Thursday that he is composing the music for “Mortal Engines,” the Peter Jackson-Fran Walsh-produced sci-fi film based on the Philip Reeve novel.

Christian Rivers is directing the film based on a script by Jackson, Walsh, and Philippa Boyens, who collaborated on the “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” trilogies. “It’s a dream come true working with Christian and being welcomed into Peter’s WingNut Films family,” Holkenborg said on social media.

“Traveling to their facility in New Zealand has been nothing short of mind-blowing,” Holkenborg said. “I feel like I’ve learned more about moviemaking in the past six months than most could hope to in a lifetime. Scoring ‘Mortal Engines’ has pushed me to my limits.”

The film, to be released Dec. 14 by Universal, is set thousands of years after a cataclysmic event that destroys most of civilization. Cities survive the desolate Earth by moving around on giant wheels, attacking and devouring smaller towns to replenish their resources.

“Mortal Engines” is Jackson and Walsh’s first feature project since completion of the “Hobbit” trilogy in 2014.

Holkenborg is best known for his scores for “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Deadpool,” but he also collaborated with Hans Zimmer on “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.” Earlier this year he scored the reboot of “Tomb Raider” with Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Music

  • Junkie XL Mortal Engines

    Tom Holkenborg, AKA Junkie XL, Scoring Peter Jackson's 'Mortal Engines'

    Tom Holkenborg, also known as Junkie XL, confirmed on Thursday that he is composing the music for “Mortal Engines,” the Peter Jackson-Fran Walsh-produced sci-fi film based on the Philip Reeve novel. Friends, I'm proud to announce that I am working on the original score to the upcoming film @Mortal_Engines, produced by Peter Jackson and Fran […]

  • Silk City and Dua Lipa Drop

    Silk City and Dua Lipa Drop Sexy Video for 'Electricity' (Watch)

    Tom Holkenborg, also known as Junkie XL, confirmed on Thursday that he is composing the music for “Mortal Engines,” the Peter Jackson-Fran Walsh-produced sci-fi film based on the Philip Reeve novel. Friends, I'm proud to announce that I am working on the original score to the upcoming film @Mortal_Engines, produced by Peter Jackson and Fran […]

  • 'Insecure' TV show block party

    Ty Dolla Sign Arrested on Drug Charges Two Hours Before His Concert

    Tom Holkenborg, also known as Junkie XL, confirmed on Thursday that he is composing the music for “Mortal Engines,” the Peter Jackson-Fran Walsh-produced sci-fi film based on the Philip Reeve novel. Friends, I'm proud to announce that I am working on the original score to the upcoming film @Mortal_Engines, produced by Peter Jackson and Fran […]

  • BTS Billboard Music Awards, Show, Las

    BTS to Perform on 'America's Got Talent' Next Week

    Tom Holkenborg, also known as Junkie XL, confirmed on Thursday that he is composing the music for “Mortal Engines,” the Peter Jackson-Fran Walsh-produced sci-fi film based on the Philip Reeve novel. Friends, I'm proud to announce that I am working on the original score to the upcoming film @Mortal_Engines, produced by Peter Jackson and Fran […]

  • Elton John, BTS Lead StubHub’s Top

    Elton John, BTS Lead StubHub’s Top U.S. Fall Tours

    Tom Holkenborg, also known as Junkie XL, confirmed on Thursday that he is composing the music for “Mortal Engines,” the Peter Jackson-Fran Walsh-produced sci-fi film based on the Philip Reeve novel. Friends, I'm proud to announce that I am working on the original score to the upcoming film @Mortal_Engines, produced by Peter Jackson and Fran […]

  • Dolores O'RiordanThe Cranberries in concert at

    Cranberries Singer Dolores O’Riordan Died by 'Drowning Due to Intoxication'

    Tom Holkenborg, also known as Junkie XL, confirmed on Thursday that he is composing the music for “Mortal Engines,” the Peter Jackson-Fran Walsh-produced sci-fi film based on the Philip Reeve novel. Friends, I'm proud to announce that I am working on the original score to the upcoming film @Mortal_Engines, produced by Peter Jackson and Fran […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad