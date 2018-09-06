Tom Holkenborg, AKA Junkie XL, Scoring Peter Jackson’s ‘Mortal Engines’

Tom Holkenborg, also known as Junkie XL, confirmed on Thursday that he is composing the music for “Mortal Engines,” the Peter Jackson-Fran Walsh-produced sci-fi film based on the Philip Reeve novel.

Friends, I'm proud to announce that I am working on the original score to the upcoming film @Mortal_Engines, produced by Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh (Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, King Kong) and directed by Christian Rivers. https://t.co/Jj9EkjY2hx — Tom Holkenborg (@Junkie_XL) September 6, 2018

Christian Rivers is directing the film based on a script by Jackson, Walsh, and Philippa Boyens, who collaborated on the “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” trilogies. “It’s a dream come true working with Christian and being welcomed into Peter’s WingNut Films family,” Holkenborg said on social media.

“Traveling to their facility in New Zealand has been nothing short of mind-blowing,” Holkenborg said. “I feel like I’ve learned more about moviemaking in the past six months than most could hope to in a lifetime. Scoring ‘Mortal Engines’ has pushed me to my limits.”

The film, to be released Dec. 14 by Universal, is set thousands of years after a cataclysmic event that destroys most of civilization. Cities survive the desolate Earth by moving around on giant wheels, attacking and devouring smaller towns to replenish their resources.

“Mortal Engines” is Jackson and Walsh’s first feature project since completion of the “Hobbit” trilogy in 2014.

Holkenborg is best known for his scores for “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Deadpool,” but he also collaborated with Hans Zimmer on “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.” Earlier this year he scored the reboot of “Tomb Raider” with Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft.