'Jumanji' Star Madison Iseman Joins Comedy 'This Is the Year' (EXCLUSIVE)

Dave McNary

Hollywood, CA December 11, 2017 - Madison Iseman at Columbia Pictures Los Angeles premiere of JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLEColumbia Pictures Los Angeles premiere of JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE, Hollywood, CA, USA - 11 Dec 2017
CREDIT: Dan Steinberg/REX/Shutterstock

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star Madison Iseman is set to star in the coming-of-age teen comedy “This is the Year,” Variety has learned exclusively.

David Henrie (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is directing the film and wrote the screenplay with Bug Hall, Pepe Portillo and Sienna Aqualini. The story centers on a nebbishy high schooler who makes a last-ditch effort to win over the girl of his dreams, played by Iseman, by embarking on a road trip to attend the greatest music festival of the year, only to discover true love in the most unexpected place.

Andrea Iervolino is producing the film through both his film label Ambi Media Group, with partner Monika Bacardi, as well as through TaTaTu, the new blockchain-based social entertainment platform he founded. James Henrie and Leo Severino are producing for Novo Media Group. Executive producers are Paolo Aquilini, who is financing the movie with Ambi, and Jason Weinberg and Luca Riemma.

“I’m so stoked to have Madison on board at such an exciting time in her career,” said David Henrie. “Madison has the ability to give a deeply layered performance which is the exact quality I was looking for because her character is one that’s dealing with complex emotions stemming from a deep desire to break free from the labels she’s been branded with in high school.”

Iseman played Bethany Walker, as a pretty, self-centered teenager, in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and Jack Black portrayed her avatar. She’s co-starring with Black in the upcoming “Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween.”

Principal photography is slated to begin in September in Alabama. Iseman is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency and Zero Gravity Management.

