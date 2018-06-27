‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ Sequel Sets Official Release Date

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Dwayne Johnson has unveiled an official release date of Dec. 13, 2019, for Sony’s sequel to “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

The untitled movie will open a week before Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Episode IX” launches. Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman revealed in April at Cinemacon that 2017’s surprise blockbuster would be getting a sequel to premiere during Christmastime next year.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” starring Johnson and Kevin Hart, earned $404 million domestically and $557 million internationally. After coming in second during its premiere weekend to “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Jumanji” accomplished the unusual feat of climbing to No. 1 in its fifth weekend, and remaining at the top for the following three frames.

The sequel will bring back Johnson, Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan to reprise their starring roles, while Jake Kasdan is expected to return to the director’s chair. Matt Tolmach will be back to produce along with the Seven Bucks Productions team of Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” is a sequel to the 1995 hit “Jumanji,” starring Robin Williams. It was set in the present day with four high school students placed in detention together, much like the premise for “The Breakfast Club.” The quartet is assigned the school’s basement and then transported into the Jumanji board game after they activate the discarded game.

Johnson made the announcement Wednesday on his Instagram account.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

    'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' Sequel Sets Official Release Date

    Dwayne Johnson has unveiled an official release date of Dec. 13, 2019, for Sony’s sequel to “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” The untitled movie will open a week before Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Episode IX” launches. Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman revealed in April at Cinemacon that 2017’s surprise blockbuster would be getting a sequel to premiere during […]

  • Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin

    Box Office Preview: 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' to Rule Over 'Sicario 2,' 'Uncle Drew'

    Dwayne Johnson has unveiled an official release date of Dec. 13, 2019, for Sony’s sequel to “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” The untitled movie will open a week before Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Episode IX” launches. Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman revealed in April at Cinemacon that 2017’s surprise blockbuster would be getting a sequel to premiere during […]

  • Pixar's Sexism Under John Lasseter Ruined

    How Pixar's Open Sexism Ruined My Dream Job (Guest Column)

    Dwayne Johnson has unveiled an official release date of Dec. 13, 2019, for Sony’s sequel to “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” The untitled movie will open a week before Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Episode IX” launches. Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman revealed in April at Cinemacon that 2017’s surprise blockbuster would be getting a sequel to premiere during […]

  • Karlovy Vary: Exclusive First Look at

    Exclusive First Look at Trailer for Comedy 'Panic Attack'

    Dwayne Johnson has unveiled an official release date of Dec. 13, 2019, for Sony’s sequel to “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” The untitled movie will open a week before Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Episode IX” launches. Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman revealed in April at Cinemacon that 2017’s surprise blockbuster would be getting a sequel to premiere during […]

  • ANT-MAN AND THE WASP

    'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Reviews: What the Critics Are Saying

    Dwayne Johnson has unveiled an official release date of Dec. 13, 2019, for Sony’s sequel to “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” The untitled movie will open a week before Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Episode IX” launches. Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman revealed in April at Cinemacon that 2017’s surprise blockbuster would be getting a sequel to premiere during […]

  • Black Panther, Solo, I Feel Pretty

    5 Box Office Takeaways at Mid-Year: 'Star Wars' in Trouble, Sizzling Superheroes, and Comedy Fatigue

    Dwayne Johnson has unveiled an official release date of Dec. 13, 2019, for Sony’s sequel to “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” The untitled movie will open a week before Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Episode IX” launches. Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman revealed in April at Cinemacon that 2017’s surprise blockbuster would be getting a sequel to premiere during […]

  • Turkish Drama 'Wild Pear Tree' Sold

    Turkish Drama 'The Wild Pear Tree' Lands at Cinema Guild (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dwayne Johnson has unveiled an official release date of Dec. 13, 2019, for Sony’s sequel to “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” The untitled movie will open a week before Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Episode IX” launches. Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman revealed in April at Cinemacon that 2017’s surprise blockbuster would be getting a sequel to premiere during […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad