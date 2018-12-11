×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Juliette Binoche Named Jury President of 2019 Berlin Film Festival

By and
Juliette Binoche Slack Bay
CREDIT: VILLARD/NIVIERE/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

Oscar-winning French actress Juliette Binoche will preside over the main jury at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival.

Binoche is known worldwide for her work in such films as “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” and “Chocolat.” She won an Academy Award and a Silver Bear in Berlin for her role in Anthony Minghella’s “The English Patient.” She has a longstanding relationship with Berlin with “The Night is Young” in competition in 1987. The Lovers On The Bridge screened in the Forum section in  1992.

“I’m very pleased that Juliette is president of the 2019 international jury,” said Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick. “The festival shares a strong connection with her, and I’m very happy that she’ll be returning to the festival in this distinguished position.”

Binoche thanked Kosslick, who is retiring after the 2019 festival, for the “tremendous honor” of presiding over the jury. “It means the world to me! I’m looking forward to this special rendezvous with the entire jury and will embrace my task with joy and care,” Binoche said.

Her recent movies include “Vision,” from Japanese auteur Naomi Kawase, and the French comedy “Non-Fiction,” which Sundance Selects acquired for the U.S. She was also feted by Unifrance this year, receiving its French Cinema Award.

Danish director Lone Scherfig’s “The Kindness of Strangers” has already been announced as the opening movie of the the 69th edition of the Berlinale, which runs from Feb. 7-17, 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Film

  • Juliette Binoche Slack Bay

    Juliette Binoche Named Jury President of 2019 Berlin Film Festival

    Oscar-winning French actress Juliette Binoche will preside over the main jury at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival. Binoche is known worldwide for her work in such films as “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” and “Chocolat.” She won an Academy Award and a Silver Bear in Berlin for her role in Anthony Minghella’s “The English Patient.” [...]

  • Eklektik, Alba, Aramos Set Ventana Sur

    Ventana Sur: Belgium's Eklektik, Italy's Alba, Argentina's Aramos Co-Produce 'The Veil' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Belgian film house Eklektik Productions is teaming with Italy’s Alba Produzioni and Argentina’s Aramos Cine to co-produce Stefano Pasetto’s feature drama project “El velo” (The Veil). “The Veil” was presented at September’s San Sebastian Co-Production Forum and then chosen for pitching at the upcoming Proyecta showcase, a new joint initiative launched by Argentine film-TV market [...]

  • Ventana Sur: Latido Films Acquires Hari

    Ventana Sur: Latido Swoops on ‘This Is Not Berlin’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    BUENOS AIRES — In the first deal to be announced on a title in Ventana Sur’s three live-action feature competitions, Madrid-based Latido Films, headed by Antonio Saura, has acquired world rights outside Mexico on Hari Sama’s Copia Final contender “This Is Not Berlin.” Latido’s buy, celebrated with a handshake at Ventana Sur, effectively re-calibrates the [...]

  • Storyboard Media Announce David Albala’s ‘Viento

    Storyboard Media Announce David Albala’s ‘Viento Blanco’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Chile’s Storyboard Media has announced an agreement to co-produce, along with Caliber 71, Javier Valdés and Benjamin Vicuña, director David Albala’s second feature, “Viento Blanco.” (“White Wind”) Albala’s debut, “Jailbreak Pact,” turned on a dramatic real-life prison-break which took place in Santiago, Chile in 1990. That film was also produced by Caliber 71, distributed by [...]

  • C International Sales, Pablo Solarz Ink

    C International Sales Inks Sales Representation Deal with Argentina’s Pablo Solarz (EXCLUSIVE)

    Argentina’s Pablo Salarz, one of Latin America’s best-known film and TV writer-directors, has entered a non-exclusive financing relationship with C International Sales, the international arm of Cinestaan Film Company. Although non-exclusive, the deal is an early example of international companies moving to court or tie-down key talent in Latin America. The deal was negotiated by C International [...]

  • Director’s Feature Debut Paints Dark Comic

    Cuba’s Marcos Diaz Sosa Delivers ‘Shock’ to Ventana Sur

    A disenchanted young pregnant woman is afraid of getting stuck in the small Cuban town where she lives. But when a tornado whisks her away to a luxury resort – where her competitive shooting skills turn her into a celebrity amongst the island’s Communist elite – she comes to realize, like a Hollywood heroine of [...]

  • Alan Moore's 'The Show' to Star

    First Look: Alan Moore's 'The Show,' Starring Tom Burke

    The first look image has been released from British independent movie “The Show,” based on an original story by graphic novel creator Alan Moore, best known for “Watchmen,” “V for Vendetta,” “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” and “From Hell.” The cast is led by Tom Burke, whose credits include “War and Peace,” “The Souvenir” and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad