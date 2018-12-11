Juliette Binoche Named Jury President of 2019 Berlin Film Festival

Oscar-winning French actress Juliette Binoche will preside over the main jury at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival.

Binoche is known worldwide for her work in such films as “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” and “Chocolat.” She won an Academy Award and a Silver Bear in Berlin for her role in Anthony Minghella’s “The English Patient.” She has a longstanding relationship with Berlin with “The Night is Young” in competition in 1987. The Lovers On The Bridge screened in the Forum section in 1992.

“I’m very pleased that Juliette is president of the 2019 international jury,” said Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick. “The festival shares a strong connection with her, and I’m very happy that she’ll be returning to the festival in this distinguished position.”

Binoche thanked Kosslick, who is retiring after the 2019 festival, for the “tremendous honor” of presiding over the jury. “It means the world to me! I’m looking forward to this special rendezvous with the entire jury and will embrace my task with joy and care,” Binoche said.

Her recent movies include “Vision,” from Japanese auteur Naomi Kawase, and the French comedy “Non-Fiction,” which Sundance Selects acquired for the U.S. She was also feted by Unifrance this year, receiving its French Cinema Award.

Danish director Lone Scherfig’s “The Kindness of Strangers” has already been announced as the opening movie of the the 69th edition of the Berlinale, which runs from Feb. 7-17, 2019.