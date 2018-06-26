You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: Julie Taymor’s ‘Across the Universe’ Set for Three-Day Re-Release

Dave McNary

No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover Usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock (1535761a)Across The Universe, Eddie IzzardFilm and Television
CREDIT: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

RE-RELEASE SET

Fathom Events has set Julie Taymor’s “Across the Universe” has been set for a re-release on July 29, July 31 and Aug. 1 at more than 450 theaters.

Fathom, which is jointly owned by the AMC, Cinemark and Regal chains, made the announcement Monday and said the 2007 movie is being shown to commemorate the 50th anniversary of 1968 — which served as the setting for the film and its 33 songs by The Beatles including “Hey Jude” and “All You Need Is Love.”

Evan Rachel Wood and Jim Sturgess star as Lucy and Jude, a couple whose love inspires them to become involved with the protests and counter-culture movement that dominated the cultural landscape in 1968.

“‘Across the Universe’ has developed an extraordinary following since its release in 2007,” Fathom Events VP of Studio Relations Tom Lucas said. “This theatrical re-release presents an amazing opportunity for those fans to see, hear and feel this revolutionary film in a very unique way on the big screen.”

SONY PROJECT

Sony has launched development of a movie based on “Lunch Lady,” Jarrett Krosoczka’s graphic novel series, and hired Fred Wolf to write.

The project, which had been set up initially at Universal, centers on a school cafeteria server who clandestinely dishes out justice with the assistance of a friend. David Beaubaire and Sara Rastogi are overseeing the project for Sony.

Wolf co-wrote and directed the upcoming “Drunk Parents,” starring Salma Hayek and Alec Baldwin, and has crdits on “Joe Dirt” and the Grown Ups movies. The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein is set to produce “Lunch Lady” with Lee Stollman of The Gotham Group.

Wolfe is repped by UTA, Fourthwall Management, and attorney Jared Levine. Krosoczka is repped by Writers House and The Gotham Group. The news was first reported by Deadline.

UTA Stake

United Talent Agency has retained Moelis & Company to find an investor to acquire an equity stake in UTA as high as 40%, an informed source said.

The agency will use the capital infusion to continue to broaden its businesses, which has included acqusitions of the NS Bienstock agency; the music and touring talent agency The Agency Group; electronic music specialist  Circle Talent Agency; live speaking specialist Greater Talent Network; and an equity stake in AGM Partners investment bank.

The agency has more than 1000 employees, and has bolstered its marketing division in recent years with clients that include GM, Coke, LinkedIn, Lyft and Delta. UTA also acquired a minority stake in Core Medi. It sold a minority stake to hedge fund manager Jeffrey Ubben.

Key UTA clients include Elizabeth Banks, Harrison Ford, Angelina Jolie, Kevin Hart and Alicia Vikander. The news was first reported by Deadline.

 

    Viggo Mortensen-Mahershala Ali's 'Green Book' Set for Awards Season Release

    Motion Picture Academy Makes It Clear: The Doors Are Wide Open

    Alamo Drafthouse Joins Movie Ticket Subscription Battle

    Robert De Niro, Lupita Nyong'o, Pink Among 2019 Walk of Fame Honorees

    Quentin Tarantino's New Beverly Cinema Re-Opening in December

    Kendrick Lamar Invited to Join Movie Academy

