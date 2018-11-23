×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Julie Andrews to Voice Key Role in ‘Aquaman’

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Julie Andrews
CREDIT: James D. Morgan/REX/Shutterstock

Screen legend Julie Andrews is storming movie theaters this Christmas, but it won’t be alongside Emily Blunt on Cherry Tree Lane.

Curiously, Andrews will voice a key role in “Aquaman,’ the franchise hopeful from DC Films and Warner Bros. lead by Jason Momoa.

The “Sound of Music” star will voice Karathen, a mythical sea creature that helps Momoa’s waterbound hero broker peace between Atlantis and the dry land, an individual familiar with the project told Variety.

Aquaman” opens on Dec. 21, two days before the release of “Mary Poppins Returns,” when Blunt will take on a role originated by Andrews in the 1964 Disney classic (for which she wont the Best Actress Oscar).

The news was first reported by Entertainment Weekly.

“We wanted the Karathen to have the voice of a classic British actress, albeit somewhat digitally altered,” Peter Safran, a producer on “Aquaman,” told the magazine.

“And when we found out Julie was interested and available and excited to do it, casting her was a no-brainer,” he said.

Andrews has steadily booked voice work in recent years, in animated blockbusters series like “Shrek” and “Despicable Me.” She has not appeared on screen since the  2010 family comedy “Tooth Fairy” with Dwayne Johnson.

Andrews is repped by WME and management company Media Four.

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More Film

  • Julie Andrews

    Julie Andrews to Voice Key Role in 'Aquaman'

    Screen legend Julie Andrews is storming movie theaters this Christmas, but it won’t be alongside Emily Blunt on Cherry Tree Lane. Curiously, Andrews will voice a key role in “Aquaman,’ the franchise hopeful from DC Films and Warner Bros. lead by Jason Momoa. The “Sound of Music” star will voice Karathen, a mythical sea creature […]

  • Frankenstein Movie 1931

    Monster Hit 'Frankenstein' Caused a Scandal in Kansas City in 1931

    Screen legend Julie Andrews is storming movie theaters this Christmas, but it won’t be alongside Emily Blunt on Cherry Tree Lane. Curiously, Andrews will voice a key role in “Aquaman,’ the franchise hopeful from DC Films and Warner Bros. lead by Jason Momoa. The “Sound of Music” star will voice Karathen, a mythical sea creature […]

  • Gotham Awards Saoirse Ronan

    IFP/Gotham Awards Became an Oscar Bellwether Under Outgoing Joana Vicente’s Watch

    Screen legend Julie Andrews is storming movie theaters this Christmas, but it won’t be alongside Emily Blunt on Cherry Tree Lane. Curiously, Andrews will voice a key role in “Aquaman,’ the franchise hopeful from DC Films and Warner Bros. lead by Jason Momoa. The “Sound of Music” star will voice Karathen, a mythical sea creature […]

  • Ralph Breaks the Internet

    'Ralph Breaks the Internet,' 'Creed II' Move Thanksgiving Box Office Toward New Record

    Screen legend Julie Andrews is storming movie theaters this Christmas, but it won’t be alongside Emily Blunt on Cherry Tree Lane. Curiously, Andrews will voice a key role in “Aquaman,’ the franchise hopeful from DC Films and Warner Bros. lead by Jason Momoa. The “Sound of Music” star will voice Karathen, a mythical sea creature […]

  • Mrs Doubtfire, Matthew Lawrence, Lisa Jakub,

    'Mrs. Doubtfire' at 25: Inside the Making of the Robin Williams Classic

    Screen legend Julie Andrews is storming movie theaters this Christmas, but it won’t be alongside Emily Blunt on Cherry Tree Lane. Curiously, Andrews will voice a key role in “Aquaman,’ the franchise hopeful from DC Films and Warner Bros. lead by Jason Momoa. The “Sound of Music” star will voice Karathen, a mythical sea creature […]

  • BTS' 'Burn The Stage' Gets an

    BTS' 'Burn the Stage' Gets an Encore in Cinemas Around the World (EXCLUSIVE)

    Screen legend Julie Andrews is storming movie theaters this Christmas, but it won’t be alongside Emily Blunt on Cherry Tree Lane. Curiously, Andrews will voice a key role in “Aquaman,’ the franchise hopeful from DC Films and Warner Bros. lead by Jason Momoa. The “Sound of Music” star will voice Karathen, a mythical sea creature […]

  • Samuel Goldwyn Takes U.S. Rights to

    Samuel Goldwyn Takes U.S. Rights to Russian Oscar Entry 'Sobibor' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Screen legend Julie Andrews is storming movie theaters this Christmas, but it won’t be alongside Emily Blunt on Cherry Tree Lane. Curiously, Andrews will voice a key role in “Aquaman,’ the franchise hopeful from DC Films and Warner Bros. lead by Jason Momoa. The “Sound of Music” star will voice Karathen, a mythical sea creature […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad