Julianne Moore Remembers Working With Burt Reynolds on ‘Boogie Nights’ and an ’80s TV Show

Audiences may remember Julianne Moore being in “Boogie Nights” with Burt Reynolds, but it turns out that wasn’t the first time they worked together.

“I loved Burt. I loved him,” Moore said while promoting “Gloria Bell” at the Toronto International Film Festival ‘s Variety Studio (presented by AT&T). “Not only did I work with him in ‘Boogie Nights’ but he had a TV show in the ‘80s called ‘B.L. Stryker.’ I got a job on it and it was shot in Jupiter, Florida and I came down and shot for two weeks. He was so gracious and so lovely.”

And Reynolds never forgot Moore. “All those years later when we worked on ‘Boogie Nights,’ I went and knocked on his door was like, ‘Hey, Burt, do you remember me?’ and he was like, ‘Yes, come in,'” Moore said. “He was always so wonderful, a true movie star. I was very saddened by his death.”

Reynolds and Moore both earned Oscar nominations for their work in “Boogie Nights.”

Reynolds died on Thursday at age 82 in a Jupiter.

The “Smokey and the Bandit” star was planning on shooting a role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

His niece Nancy Lee Hess said in a statement at the time of his death, “He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tail bone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that’s who he was. My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino, and the amazing cast that was assembled.”