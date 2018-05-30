Julia Roberts to Present George Clooney With AFI Life Achievement Award

Dave McNary

Julia Roberts George Clooney
CREDIT: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

The American Film Institute has selected Julia Roberts to present the AFI Life Achievement Award to her longtime friend and colleague George Clooney.

The presentation will take place at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute on June 7 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

TNT will premiere the hour-and-a-half special on June 21. Sister network Turner Classic Movies will also air the special in September during a night of programming dedicated to Clooney’s work.

Roberts has frequently collaborated with Clooney, starring with him in 2001’s “Ocean’s Eleven,” 2004’s “Ocean’s Twelve,” and 2016’s “Money Monster.” She also starred in his directorial debut, 2002’s “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind,” and in 2013’s “August: Osage County,” which Clooney produced.

Clooney has earned eight Academy Award nominations and two wins for best supporting actor in “Syriana” and for best picture with “Argo.” He received best actor nominations for “Michael Clayton,” “Up in the Air,” and “The Descendants”; directing and screenwriting nominations for “Good Night and Good Luck”; and a screenwriting nomination for “The Ides of March.”

Clooney’s next project is a Hulu miniseries adaptation of “Catch-22,” which he will direct, produce, and star in opposite Hugh Laurie and Kyle Chandler.

The AFI Life Achievement Award was established by the AFI Board of Trustees in 1973, based on this criteria: “The recipient should be one whose talent has in a fundamental way advanced the film art; whose accomplishment has been acknowledged by scholars, critics, professional peers and the general public; and whose work has stood the test of time.”

