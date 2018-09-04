Former Warner Bros. Exec Juli Goodwin Tapped as AFI’s Chief Communications Officer

Dave McNary

Juli Goodwin
CREDIT: Courtesy of American Film Institute

The American Film Institute has appointed industry veteran Juli Goodwin in the newly created position of chief communications officer.

Goodwin has more than 25 years of experience in marketing and publicity, most recently serving as executive vice president of domestic publicity for Warner Bros. Pictures. Goodwin will serve on AFI’s senior management team, leading communications strategies for AFI’s national arts and education programs. Liza Ameen previously served as chief marketing officer.

“Juli’s commitment to AFI is a seismic moment in the history of the Institute,” said AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale. “Her peerless experience and passion for the art form will serve to strengthen AFI’s national mandate — to educate today’s audiences and tomorrow’s artists.”

Goodwin joined Warner Bros. in 2000 as a VP of domestic publicity. She was promoted to senior VP in 2004, took over the domestic publicity department in 2007, and was subsequently promoted to executive VP in 2011. She held that title until she left the studio in March.

“I am truly honored to join this historic organization and have the chance to work with Bob and his talented team,” Goodwin said. “I have long admired the good work done by the AFI on behalf of our industry and their commitment to educating future storytellers. I am thrilled to join them in that mission.”

