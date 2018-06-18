Judd Apatow Calls On Fox Talent to Condemn Child-Separation Coverage

In a series of tweets Monday condemning 21st Century Fox as well as CEO Rupert Murdoch and his family, filmmaker Judd Apatow called on Fox talent to speak out against the company for Fox News’ coverage of the Trump administration’s immigration policy, which is leading to the separation of parents and children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“[AG Jeff Sessions] is a f—ing kidnapper! The Murdoch’s support these policies ! Where are the Fox stars and executives speaking up?! Imagine if it was your kids. Who has a movie, TV show, sporting event, news show at Fox? How can you remain silent when they promote these policies?” Apatow tweeted.

I haven’t worked with Fox since 2002. That family promotes evil ideas and greed and corruption. We all choose who to work with. I understand why that is easier for some than others but many powerful people are powerful enough to speak up to their bosses at a moment like this. https://t.co/8NtsqsR8Xj — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 18, 2018

The tweets criticized the Trump administration as well as Fox News and the Murdoch family, led by patriarch Rupert Murdoch, which controls the 21st Century Fox media empire. Apatow continued in another tweet explaining that he stopped working with Fox after his sitcom “Undeclared” was canceled after one season in 2002.

“That’s exactly what I said. Everyone can’t stand up to their bosses but many people who work at Fox are In Powerful positions and CAN say they do not support the networks support for evil policies,” Apatow tweeted in response to one user who questioned whether or not he was making blanket judgement of Fox employees.

That’s exactly what I said. Everyone can’t stand up to their bosses but many people who work at Fox are In Powerful positions and CAN say they do not support the networks support for evil policies. https://t.co/aiOlXhLvqt — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 18, 2018

Apatow also praised Seth MacFarlane after the “Family Guy” creator called out Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson over the weekend for encouraging his audience to distrust other news networks.

“In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe shit, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company,” MacFarlane tweeted.

The border controversy has received widespread condemnation from various public figures, including former First Lady Laura Bush.