Josh Lucas Joins James Mangold's Untitled Ford vs. Ferrari Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

Josh Lucas'Yellowstone' TV show premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jun 2018
James Mangold’s untitled Ford vs. Ferrari film is revving up its cast.

Josh Lucas is boarding the movie as Ford executive Leo Beebe, joining the previously announced cast of Christian Bale and Matt Damon. Jon Bernthal is playing Lee Iacocca, and Tracy Letts will portray Henry Ford II.

Mangold, who recently directed “Logan,” is helming from a script by Jez and John-Henry Butterworth (“Edge of Tomorrow”). The film is based on A.J. Baime’s 2010 book “Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari, and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans.”

The film follows an eccentric, determined team of American engineers and designers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby (Damon) and his British driver, Ken Miles (Bale), who are dispatched by Henry Ford II and Iacocca with the mission of building from scratch an entirely new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship in France.

Chernin Entertainment is producing and Steve Asbell is overseeing for the studio.

Lucas currently plays a young Kevin Costner on Paramount TV’s critically acclaimed show “Yellowstone,” which was just picked up for a second season. His next film is “Breakthrough” with Chrissy Metz.

Lucas is repped by WME, Liebman Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman

