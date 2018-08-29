Josh Hutcherson’s ‘Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer’ Sold to Screen Media

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Screen Media

Screen Media has bought U.S. distribution rights to Josh Hutcherson’s animated movie “Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer” and set a holiday-season release for Nov. 30, Variety has learned exclusively.

The voice cast includes Josh Hutcherson as Elliot, Samantha Bee as Hazel the goat, John Cleese, Martin Short, Jeff Dunham, and Morena Baccarin. The animated film is directed by Jennifer Westcott from her own script, and produced by Lucas Lynette-Krech and Awesometown Entertainment in association with Elgin Road Productions.

Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer” centers around Blitzen announcing his retirement on Dec. 21, giving a miniature horse three days to fulfill his lifelong dream of earning a spot on Santa’s sleigh during the North Pole tryouts. Elliot and his friend Hazel set out to prove that no dream is too big if you believe in yourself.

“‘Elliot’ is an awesome inspirational tale of overcoming the odds and dreaming big to achieve your goals — all of which is what we strive for at Screen Media. ‘Elliot’ is the perfect family holiday movie and we know audiences nationwide are going to love it,” said Seth Needle, senior VP of worldwide acquisitions at Screen Media.

The deal was negotiated by Needle and Double Dutch International’s Jason Moring and Mark Padilla. Elevation Pictures will release the pic in Canada.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

More Film

  • Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

    Josh Hutcherson's 'Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer' Sold to Screen Media

    Screen Media has bought U.S. distribution rights to Josh Hutcherson’s animated movie “Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer” and set a holiday-season release for Nov. 30, Variety has learned exclusively. The voice cast includes Josh Hutcherson as Elliot, Samantha Bee as Hazel the goat, John Cleese, Martin Short, Jeff Dunham, and Morena Baccarin. The animated film is […]

  • Wile E. Coyote

    Wile E. Coyote Movie in the Works at Warner Bros.

    Screen Media has bought U.S. distribution rights to Josh Hutcherson’s animated movie “Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer” and set a holiday-season release for Nov. 30, Variety has learned exclusively. The voice cast includes Josh Hutcherson as Elliot, Samantha Bee as Hazel the goat, John Cleese, Martin Short, Jeff Dunham, and Morena Baccarin. The animated film is […]

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians': A USC Student

    How a USC Freshman Got to Reinvent a Coldplay Song for 'Crazy Rich Asians'

    Screen Media has bought U.S. distribution rights to Josh Hutcherson’s animated movie “Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer” and set a holiday-season release for Nov. 30, Variety has learned exclusively. The voice cast includes Josh Hutcherson as Elliot, Samantha Bee as Hazel the goat, John Cleese, Martin Short, Jeff Dunham, and Morena Baccarin. The animated film is […]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    Box Office: 'Crazy Rich Asians' Looks to Lead Slow Labor Day Weekend

    Screen Media has bought U.S. distribution rights to Josh Hutcherson’s animated movie “Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer” and set a holiday-season release for Nov. 30, Variety has learned exclusively. The voice cast includes Josh Hutcherson as Elliot, Samantha Bee as Hazel the goat, John Cleese, Martin Short, Jeff Dunham, and Morena Baccarin. The animated film is […]

  • The Conjuring 2

    Poll: What's Your Favorite 'Conjuring' Movie?

    Screen Media has bought U.S. distribution rights to Josh Hutcherson’s animated movie “Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer” and set a holiday-season release for Nov. 30, Variety has learned exclusively. The voice cast includes Josh Hutcherson as Elliot, Samantha Bee as Hazel the goat, John Cleese, Martin Short, Jeff Dunham, and Morena Baccarin. The animated film is […]

  • Craig Zadan dead

    Craig Zadan Tribute Set for November at Educational Theatre Foundation Gala

    Screen Media has bought U.S. distribution rights to Josh Hutcherson’s animated movie “Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer” and set a holiday-season release for Nov. 30, Variety has learned exclusively. The voice cast includes Josh Hutcherson as Elliot, Samantha Bee as Hazel the goat, John Cleese, Martin Short, Jeff Dunham, and Morena Baccarin. The animated film is […]

  • Directors Guild Awards 2020 Date Set

    Directors Guild Sets 2020 Awards Show Date

    Screen Media has bought U.S. distribution rights to Josh Hutcherson’s animated movie “Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer” and set a holiday-season release for Nov. 30, Variety has learned exclusively. The voice cast includes Josh Hutcherson as Elliot, Samantha Bee as Hazel the goat, John Cleese, Martin Short, Jeff Dunham, and Morena Baccarin. The animated film is […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad