Josh Hutcherson’s ‘Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer’ Sold to Screen Media

Screen Media has bought U.S. distribution rights to Josh Hutcherson’s animated movie “Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer” and set a holiday-season release for Nov. 30, Variety has learned exclusively.

The voice cast includes Josh Hutcherson as Elliot, Samantha Bee as Hazel the goat, John Cleese, Martin Short, Jeff Dunham, and Morena Baccarin. The animated film is directed by Jennifer Westcott from her own script, and produced by Lucas Lynette-Krech and Awesometown Entertainment in association with Elgin Road Productions.

“Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer” centers around Blitzen announcing his retirement on Dec. 21, giving a miniature horse three days to fulfill his lifelong dream of earning a spot on Santa’s sleigh during the North Pole tryouts. Elliot and his friend Hazel set out to prove that no dream is too big if you believe in yourself.

“‘Elliot’ is an awesome inspirational tale of overcoming the odds and dreaming big to achieve your goals — all of which is what we strive for at Screen Media. ‘Elliot’ is the perfect family holiday movie and we know audiences nationwide are going to love it,” said Seth Needle, senior VP of worldwide acquisitions at Screen Media.

The deal was negotiated by Needle and Double Dutch International’s Jason Moring and Mark Padilla. Elevation Pictures will release the pic in Canada.