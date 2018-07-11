Jordan Peele’s New Film Adds Tim Heidecker

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Tim Heidecker
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/REX/Shutterstock

Tim Heidecker has joined the cast of Jordan Peele’s next film, “Us.”

He joins Lupita Nyong’o, Elisabeth Moss, and Winston Duke in the Universal pic. Heidecker’s role is being kept under wraps.

The movie is the first project under Peele’s first-look deal with Universal Pictures, which he signed with his Monkeypaw Productions last spring. “Get Out” opened at No. 1 at the domestic box office last year on its way to grossing $255.5 million worldwide. It scored glowing reviews and an Oscar best picture nomination, with Peele winning the best original screenplay Academy Award for the thriller.

Peele will write and direct the pic, in addition to producing it for Monkeypaw Productions alongside Sean McKittrick and Jason Blum. Monkeypaw’s Ian Cooper is also producing “Us.”

Universal has already dated the film for March 15, 2019.

Through his production company, Abso Lutely Productions, Heidecker created, produces, and stars in the series “Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories,” “Decker,” and “On Cinema.” His other credits include “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Flower,” and the upcoming comedy series “Moonbase 8.”

He is represented by UTA, Rise Management, and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

