Jordan Peele’s Next Movie ‘Us’ Rounds Out Cast

Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, Madison Curry, Cali Sheldon, and Noelle Sheldon have rounded out the cast of Jordan Peele’s next film, “Us.”

They join Lupita Nyong’o, Elisabeth Moss, Winston Duke, Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Anna Diop in the Universal pic.

The movie is the first project under Peele’s first-look deal with Universal Pictures, which he signed with his Monkeypaw Productions last spring. “Get Out” opened No. 1 at the domestic box office last year on its way to grossing $255.5 million worldwide. It scored glowing reviews and an Oscar best picture nomination, with Peele winning the best original screenplay Academy Award for the thriller.

Peele will write and direct the pic, in addition to producing it for Monkeypaw Productions alongside Sean McKittrick and Jason Blum. Monkeypaw’s Ian Cooper is also producing “Us.”

Universal has already dated the film for March 15, 2019.

Production is currently underway. Peele is joined by a creative team that includes cinematographer Mike Gioulakis (“It Follows”), production designer Ruth De Jong (“Manchester by the Sea”), editor Nicholas Monsour (“Key and Peele”), costume designer Kym Barrett (“The Matrix”), and composer Michael Abels (“Get Out”). Daniel Lupi will executive produce the pic.

RELATED VIDEO: