Jonny Sun to Write Live-Action/Animated Family Film ‘Paper Lanterns’

Fox Family, the division of 20th Century Fox that focuses on a wide range of family film projects, and Chernin Entertainment are teaming on the live-action/animated family movie “Paper Lanterns,” with author Jonny Sun penning the script.

Sun is the illustrator behind Lin-Manuel Miranda’s New York Times bestseller “Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You,” which was just released in October via Penguin Random House.

The film pays homage to Chinese folklore in a contemporary manner.

Vanessa Morrison, Nate Hopper, and Rachel Yeung will oversee the project on behalf of Fox Family.

Sun recently released the first novel under his three-book deal with HarperCollins Publishers imprint Harper Perennial, “Everyone’s a Aliebn When Ur a Aliebn Too: A Book,” which landed on Amazon’s list of best comics and graphic novels of 2017. He is repped by 3 Arts, CAA, and Levine Greenberg Rostan Literary Agency.

Besides this pic, he is currently a writer on Season 6 of the Netflix series “BoJack Horseman.”