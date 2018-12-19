BMG Names Jonathan Palmer Senior VP of Creative Synch

BMG has named Jonathan Palmer senior vice president of creative synch, the company announced Wednesday. Based in Los Angeles, Palmer will lead the creative synch teams in both New York and Los Angeles, while working alongside the U.S. and international synch licensing teams. He will report directly to Patrick Joest, global EVP, marketing & licensing.

“Jonathan is well respected both in the artist and the synch communities,” Joest said, “and his wealth of experience in recorded and publishing, combined with his broad client network are going to be a real asset for BMG and our artist clients.”

Prior to joining BMG, Palmer was a principal at the multi-faceted music firm A Suit of Leaves. There, he represented record labels, music publishers, artists, and songwriters for licensing across all media, with clients including Riptide Music, Faction Management, Cooking Vinyl, Syn Music, Cast Management, and a wide range of independent artists. His music supervision for film, TV and advertising clientele included Netflix, MTV, NBC, ABC, HBO, Media Arts Lab, Tremolo Productions. Previously he served in creative licensing at Songs Music Publishing, supervising the licensing and pitching team.

Palmer began his career in film and TV music at music publisher Bug Music working with an array of artists including Iggy Pop, Rosanne Cash, Ryan Adams, and the catalogs of Johnny Cash and Willie Dixon. He held a similar post at Sony/ATV. He also held posts at Sanctuary Records and Columbia Records.