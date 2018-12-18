Jonah Hill’s ‘mid90s,’ Pauline Kael Documentary to Screen in Berlin’s Panorama Section

Jonah Hill’s directorial debut, “mid90s,” about a 13-year-old skateboarder’s coming of age, and a documentary on influential film critic Pauline Kael are among the works that will screen in the Panorama section of the upcoming Berlin Film Festival.

Films starring Tilda Swinton and Jamie Bell and titles from countries including Israel, Brazil and Japan were also announced in the first batch of 22 Panorama selections unveiled by the Berlinale on Tuesday. Nine of the films are debut works, and 14 will have their world premiere in the German capital. The section is curated by Paz Lázaro and co-curator and program manager Michael Stütz.

“mid90s” follows teenage Stevie as he joins up with four skateboarding punks who take him under their wing. Variety described Hill’s debut film as “a slice of street life made up of skittery moments that achieve a bone-deep reality. And because you believe what you’re seeing, what the moments add up to, in their artfully random way, is an adventure.”

“What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael,” by director Rob Garver, looks at the life of the New Yorker critic whose writing and approach to film influenced an entire generation of film reviewers. The documentary features Quentin Tarantino, Sarah Jessica Parker and Alec Baldwin.

Other English-language films in the Panorama section, which is devoted to art-house fare, include “Skin” (with Bell and Vera Farmiga), Israeli director Guy Nattiv’s look at the neo-Nazi scene in the U.S., and British director Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir” (starring Swinton and her daughter Honor Swinton-Byrne), the tale of a relationship between a young female film student and a charismatic but secretive man. The documentary “A Dog Called Money” focuses on groundbreaking musician PJ Harvey.

LGBTQ themes infuse Guatemalan director Jayro Bustamante’s “Temblores” (“Tremors”), about the tumultuous coming-out of an Evangelical Christian father in a repressive society, and Brazilian director Armando Praça’s “Greta,” which portrays a gay nurse, one of his patients and one of his neighbors, who is a trans woman.

Women with disabilities struggle to come into their own in “37 Seconds,” the debut feature from Japanese director HIKARI (Mitsuyo Miyazaki), and “Dafne,” from Italian helmer Federico Bondi. In “37 Seconds,” a young Japanese woman named Yuma, who suffers from cerebral palsy, dreams of becoming a manga artist. The title character of “Dafne” has Down syndrome, and is forced to help her father while trying to process her own grief over the death of her mother.