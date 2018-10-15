You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

John Cena to Star in ‘Playing With Fire’ for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Cena
CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

John Cena is in final negotiations to star in the Paramount Players movie “Playing With Fire,” sources tell Variety.

The family comedy revolves around a group of rugged wildfire fighters who meet their match when they rescue a trio of rambunctious children.

Todd Garner and Sean Robins of Broken Road Productions are on board to produce “Playing With Fire.” Paramount Players bought the spec script from Dan Ewen this past February and hired Matt Lieberman to pen a rewrite. Paramount executive VP Matt Dines is overseeing for the studio.

Paramount Pictures launched Paramount Players in June, with veteran producer and executive Brian Robbins at the helm. Robbins is working with Viacom’s Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, and BET to generate projects, while the new division focuses on contemporary properties.

Cena’s latest big-screen role was alongside Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz in the Universal comedy “Blockers,” which ended its theatrical run with $94 million worldwide. Cena was recently tapped by fellow WWE alum Dwayne Johnson to star in “The Janson Directive.”

In December, he is appearing in “Bumblebee,” the sixth installment in Paramount’s “Transformers” franchise. Cena will also voice a character in Universal’s fantasy adventure “The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle” co-starring Robert Downey Jr. and Selena Gomez.

He is repped by ICM Partners.

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

More Film

  • BTS Billboard Music Awards, Show, Las

    BTS Announce Premiere Date for 'Burn the Stage: The Movie'

    John Cena is in final negotiations to star in the Paramount Players movie “Playing With Fire,” sources tell Variety. The family comedy revolves around a group of rugged wildfire fighters who meet their match when they rescue a trio of rambunctious children. Todd Garner and Sean Robins of Broken Road Productions are on board to produce […]

  • John Cena

    John Cena to Star in 'Playing With Fire' for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

    John Cena is in final negotiations to star in the Paramount Players movie “Playing With Fire,” sources tell Variety. The family comedy revolves around a group of rugged wildfire fighters who meet their match when they rescue a trio of rambunctious children. Todd Garner and Sean Robins of Broken Road Productions are on board to produce […]

  • Federation Joins Forces with 'Desperate Parents'

    Federation Joins Forces with 'Desperate Parents' Producer Elephant

    John Cena is in final negotiations to star in the Paramount Players movie “Playing With Fire,” sources tell Variety. The family comedy revolves around a group of rugged wildfire fighters who meet their match when they rescue a trio of rambunctious children. Todd Garner and Sean Robins of Broken Road Productions are on board to produce […]

  • 'Free Solo' Leads 2018 Critics' Choice

    'Free Solo' Leads 2018 Critics' Choice Documentary Awards Nominations

    John Cena is in final negotiations to star in the Paramount Players movie “Playing With Fire,” sources tell Variety. The family comedy revolves around a group of rugged wildfire fighters who meet their match when they rescue a trio of rambunctious children. Todd Garner and Sean Robins of Broken Road Productions are on board to produce […]

  • Amazon’s Prime Video Direct unveils new

    Amazon’s Prime Video Direct Unveils New Titles from Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

    John Cena is in final negotiations to star in the Paramount Players movie “Playing With Fire,” sources tell Variety. The family comedy revolves around a group of rugged wildfire fighters who meet their match when they rescue a trio of rambunctious children. Todd Garner and Sean Robins of Broken Road Productions are on board to produce […]

  • Viggo Mortensen

    Viggo Mortensen to Star, Make Directorial Debut in Family Drama 'Falling'

    John Cena is in final negotiations to star in the Paramount Players movie “Playing With Fire,” sources tell Variety. The family comedy revolves around a group of rugged wildfire fighters who meet their match when they rescue a trio of rambunctious children. Todd Garner and Sean Robins of Broken Road Productions are on board to produce […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad