You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jon Bernthal in Talks to Play Lee Iacocca in Ford vs. Ferrari Movie

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jon Bernthal'The Punisher' TV show premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 06 Nov 2017
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

“The Punisher” star Jon Bernthal is in negotiations to join Matt Damon and Christian Bale in Fox’s untitled Ford vs. Ferrari movie.

If the deal goes through, Bernthal will play Lee Iacocca, who spearheaded development of the Ford Mustang. The car debuted in 1964 and became the automaker’s most successful launch since the Model A.

“Logan” director James Mangold is helming from a script by screenwriters Jez and John-Henry Butterworth (“Edge of Tomorrow”). The film is based on A.J. Baime’s 2010 book “Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari, and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans.”

The film follows an eccentric, determined team of American engineers and designers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby (Damon) and his British driver, Ken Miles (Bale), who are dispatched by Henry Ford II and Iacocca with the mission of building from scratch an entirely new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship in France.

Caitriona Balfe will portray Miles’ wife and Noah Jupe will play their son. Chernin Entertainment is producing and Steve Asbell is overseeing for the studio.

Bernthal’s credits include portraying Shane Walsh in “The Walking Dead,” along with roles in “The Accountant,” “Wind River,” “Baby Driver,” and “Shot Caller.” He’s repped by WME and Burstein Company. The news was first reported by That Hashtag Show.

More Film

  • Time Warner Building Logo

    AT&T-Time Warner Merger Decision Inspires Mixed Emotions in Hollywood

    “The Punisher” star Jon Bernthal is in negotiations to join Matt Damon and Christian Bale in Fox’s untitled Ford vs. Ferrari movie. If the deal goes through, Bernthal will play Lee Iacocca, who spearheaded development of the Ford Mustang. The car debuted in 1964 and became the automaker’s most successful launch since the Model A. […]

  • Jon Bernthal'The Punisher' TV show premiere,

    Jon Bernthal in Talks to Play Lee Iacocca in Ford vs. Ferrari Movie

    “The Punisher” star Jon Bernthal is in negotiations to join Matt Damon and Christian Bale in Fox’s untitled Ford vs. Ferrari movie. If the deal goes through, Bernthal will play Lee Iacocca, who spearheaded development of the Ford Mustang. The car debuted in 1964 and became the automaker’s most successful launch since the Model A. […]

  • Emilia Serrano

    Sony Buys Two Scripts From Rising Latina Writer Emilia Serrano (EXCLUSIVE)

    “The Punisher” star Jon Bernthal is in negotiations to join Matt Damon and Christian Bale in Fox’s untitled Ford vs. Ferrari movie. If the deal goes through, Bernthal will play Lee Iacocca, who spearheaded development of the Ford Mustang. The car debuted in 1964 and became the automaker’s most successful launch since the Model A. […]

  • Michael Lumpkin

    Michael Lumpkin Replaces Jacqueline Lyanga as AFI Fest Director

    “The Punisher” star Jon Bernthal is in negotiations to join Matt Damon and Christian Bale in Fox’s untitled Ford vs. Ferrari movie. If the deal goes through, Bernthal will play Lee Iacocca, who spearheaded development of the Ford Mustang. The car debuted in 1964 and became the automaker’s most successful launch since the Model A. […]

  • Kees Van Oostrum American Society of

    Kees van Oostrum Re-Elected President of American Society of Cinematographers

    “The Punisher” star Jon Bernthal is in negotiations to join Matt Damon and Christian Bale in Fox’s untitled Ford vs. Ferrari movie. If the deal goes through, Bernthal will play Lee Iacocca, who spearheaded development of the Ford Mustang. The car debuted in 1964 and became the automaker’s most successful launch since the Model A. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad