Jon Bernthal in Talks to Play Lee Iacocca in Ford vs. Ferrari Movie

“The Punisher” star Jon Bernthal is in negotiations to join Matt Damon and Christian Bale in Fox’s untitled Ford vs. Ferrari movie.

If the deal goes through, Bernthal will play Lee Iacocca, who spearheaded development of the Ford Mustang. The car debuted in 1964 and became the automaker’s most successful launch since the Model A.

“Logan” director James Mangold is helming from a script by screenwriters Jez and John-Henry Butterworth (“Edge of Tomorrow”). The film is based on A.J. Baime’s 2010 book “Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari, and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans.”

The film follows an eccentric, determined team of American engineers and designers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby (Damon) and his British driver, Ken Miles (Bale), who are dispatched by Henry Ford II and Iacocca with the mission of building from scratch an entirely new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship in France.

Caitriona Balfe will portray Miles’ wife and Noah Jupe will play their son. Chernin Entertainment is producing and Steve Asbell is overseeing for the studio.

Bernthal’s credits include portraying Shane Walsh in “The Walking Dead,” along with roles in “The Accountant,” “Wind River,” “Baby Driver,” and “Shot Caller.” He’s repped by WME and Burstein Company. The news was first reported by That Hashtag Show.