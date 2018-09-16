Joker Origin Movie Director Reveals First Look at Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Arthur’

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Joaquin Phoenix'The Sisters Brothers' premiere, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 08 Sep 2018
CREDIT: imageSPACE/REX/Shutterstock

Todd Phillips, director of the upcoming, as-yet-untitled Joker origin film, has revealed a first look at star Joaquin Phoenix, before he becomes the infamous Batman villain.

Phillips captioned the image with just “Arthur,” evidently this iteration of the Joker’s name before he took on his mononym.

The film, directed by Todd Phillips, is an “exploration of a man disregarded by society that is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.” Scott Silver co-wrote the script with Phillips.

Robert De Niro is in talks to join the film, as a talk-show host who plays a part in driving Phoenix’s character to go mad and become the Clown Prince of Crime. According to insiders, the script has ties to De Niro’s film “King of Comedy,” about a failing comedian (De Niro) who kidnaps a popular talk-show host to gain fame. In this case, the roles would be reversed, with De Niro playing the smug host. Zazie Beetz and Marc Maron are also starring.

Warner Bros. has stressed that the Phoenix Joker pic will have no effect on its DC Universe, in which Jared Leto plays the Joker, most recently in “Suicide Squad.” Warner Bros. is also developing a standalone Joker film that will operate within the DC Universe and star Leto.

The Phoenix movie is scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 4, 2019.

See the first look image below.

View this post on Instagram

Arthur.

A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on

Popular on Variety

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

More Film

  • Joaquin Phoenix'The Sisters Brothers' premiere, Toronto

    Joker Origin Movie Director Reveals First Look at Joaquin Phoenix's 'Arthur'

    Todd Phillips, director of the upcoming, as-yet-untitled Joker origin film, has revealed a first look at star Joaquin Phoenix, before he becomes the infamous Batman villain. Phillips captioned the image with just “Arthur,” evidently this iteration of the Joker’s name before he took on his mononym. The film, directed by Todd Phillips, is an “exploration of […]

  • Nick JonasJVxNJ fragrance launch, Arrivals, New

    Nick Jonas Turns Playwright as VIPs Turn Out for a First-Time Table Read (EXCLUSIVE)

    Todd Phillips, director of the upcoming, as-yet-untitled Joker origin film, has revealed a first look at star Joaquin Phoenix, before he becomes the infamous Batman villain. Phillips captioned the image with just “Arthur,” evidently this iteration of the Joker’s name before he took on his mononym. The film, directed by Todd Phillips, is an “exploration of […]

  • Director Joe Russo, right, chef Jessica

    Avengers, 'Community' Stars Assemble to Welcome Joe Russo's New Restaurant Simone

    Todd Phillips, director of the upcoming, as-yet-untitled Joker origin film, has revealed a first look at star Joaquin Phoenix, before he becomes the infamous Batman villain. Phillips captioned the image with just “Arthur,” evidently this iteration of the Joker’s name before he took on his mononym. The film, directed by Todd Phillips, is an “exploration of […]

  • (L to R) VIGGO MORTENSEN and

    'Green Book' Takes Toronto Film Festival's 2018 People's Choice Award

    Todd Phillips, director of the upcoming, as-yet-untitled Joker origin film, has revealed a first look at star Joaquin Phoenix, before he becomes the infamous Batman villain. Phillips captioned the image with just “Arthur,” evidently this iteration of the Joker’s name before he took on his mononym. The film, directed by Todd Phillips, is an “exploration of […]

  • The Nun Movie

    'The Nun' Slashes 'The Predator' at International Box Office

    Todd Phillips, director of the upcoming, as-yet-untitled Joker origin film, has revealed a first look at star Joaquin Phoenix, before he becomes the infamous Batman villain. Phillips captioned the image with just “Arthur,” evidently this iteration of the Joker’s name before he took on his mononym. The film, directed by Todd Phillips, is an “exploration of […]

  • 'Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy' Review: Rise and

    Toronto Film Review: 'Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy'

    Todd Phillips, director of the upcoming, as-yet-untitled Joker origin film, has revealed a first look at star Joaquin Phoenix, before he becomes the infamous Batman villain. Phillips captioned the image with just “Arthur,” evidently this iteration of the Joker’s name before he took on his mononym. The film, directed by Todd Phillips, is an “exploration of […]

  • 'Her Smell' Review: Elisabeth Moss as

    Toronto Film Review: Elisabeth Moss in 'Her Smell'

    Todd Phillips, director of the upcoming, as-yet-untitled Joker origin film, has revealed a first look at star Joaquin Phoenix, before he becomes the infamous Batman villain. Phillips captioned the image with just “Arthur,” evidently this iteration of the Joker’s name before he took on his mononym. The film, directed by Todd Phillips, is an “exploration of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad