‘Joker’ Movie Extras Reportedly Denied Break, Locked in Subway Cars

Extras on the set of the upcoming “Joker” movie were reportedly locked on subway cars in Brooklyn for more than three hours last weekend, forcing some to urinate on the tracks through the small space between cars.

TMZ reported Wednesday that the extras were denied their break after two hours of work and started banging on the subway doors asking to be let out, but they were kept inside and eventually resorted to relieving themselves on the tracks. One of the extras complained to SAG-AFTRA about an alleged violation of rules.

The union had no comment, but a source familiar with the incident confirmed a complaint was made regarding a break violation and a SAG-AFTRA rep went immediately to the set and the situation was resolved, with the union following up with production.

Warner Bros. told TMZ that it was looking into the incident. The studio told Variety it had no further comment on Wednesday.

“Joker” stars Joaquin Phoenix and is directed by Todd Phillips from a screenplay he wrote with Scott Silver about a failed stand-up comedian becoming a psychopathic criminal. Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham also star.

Filming began last month in New York City. The studio is planning to release “Joker” on Oct. 4, 2019.